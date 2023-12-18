Jennifer Lopez reveals her holiday plans with Ben Affleck and blended family

Jennifer Lopez is gearing up for a busy but exciting holiday season, and is looking forward to ringing in Christmas and the new year with her husband Ben Affleck and their five children.

Jennifer, 54, shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben, 51, shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In a new interview with Travel + Leisure, the "On the Floor" hitmaker talked about vacation time and the holidays with her family, and revealed that when it comes to Christmas, she's a homebody.

VIDEO: Inside Jennifer Lopez's lavish $60 million mansion

"My family [members] are big holiday people," she said. "We love Thanksgiving and Christmas, it was always a big deal in our house and we're going to spend it together."

She added that a lot of their plans involved watching movies, cooking, eating, playing games, and "hopefully a lot of laughs, [and] catching up on each other's lives because we're all so busy."

JLo also gushed to the outlet about taking her kids and her mom on tour with her in 2012, for the Dance Again World Tour, deeming it a "family affair" that exposed her then four-year-olds to invaluable cultural exchanges.

© Getty Images The actress will spend the holidays with husband Ben and their blended families

"It gave the kids the opportunity to see the world," she remarked "The kids got to see South America, Europe, all over the United States, Asia, and all different places.

"So they got to see all of this at a very young age and I always thought, 'What an amazing thing to do when you're only 4 years old.'"

MORE: TikTok hair guru's 6-step method for a Jennifer Lopez-inspired blowout

The Hustlers star also highlighted how her kids' life experiences differed so much from her own, growing up in the Bronx. "They came back from that trip saying, 'Can we go back to Singapore next year?' Where someone like me, who grew up in the Bronx, never had things like that."

© Getty Images JLo shares two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony

As for her own POV on vacations? "I'm not a big vacation person to begin with, it's always been work, work, work."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez shares glimpse of epic Christmas decorations inside her and Ben Affleck's $60 million mansion

"When I finally went to spend a couple of summers in a row in the south of Italy, I really, really loved it. I was like, 'Oh my God, is this what I've been missing my whole life?'"

© Getty Images Ben, meanwhile, shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Of her appreciation for summers in Italy, she said: "I just love being on the water, to be honest. I feel like the water is really something that calms me. I can actually sit still and stare at the ocean and at the sky.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez dominates the red carpet in ab-baring breastplate alongside Ben Affleck

"I like just being right there on the coast is beautiful and eating outside and enjoying the fresh air. I think it's because I'm always inside at the studios and sets, recording sessions inside, that being outside is like a luxury for me."

However, it was her jaunts to the Italian coast that inspired her latest business venture. "It was just a lifestyle there that was much more relaxed and I tried a spritz," she explained, and the flavors and relaxing vibe combined motivated her to create her own cocktail brand, Delola.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.