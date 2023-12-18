Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez reveals her holiday plans with Ben Affleck and blended family
Jennifer Lopez reveals her holiday plans with Ben Affleck and blended family

JLo and Ben are the proud parents of five children between them

US singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and husband US actor Ben Affleck arrive for Elle's 2023 Women in Hollywood celebration, at Nya Studios in Los Angeles, California, on December 5, 2023.
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari
Jennifer Lopez is gearing up for a busy but exciting holiday season, and is looking forward to ringing in Christmas and the new year with her husband Ben Affleck and their five children.

Jennifer, 54, shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben, 51, shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In a new interview with Travel + Leisure, the "On the Floor" hitmaker talked about vacation time and the holidays with her family, and revealed that when it comes to Christmas, she's a homebody.

VIDEO: Inside Jennifer Lopez's lavish $60 million mansion

"My family [members] are big holiday people," she said. "We love Thanksgiving and Christmas, it was always a big deal in our house and we're going to spend it together."

She added that a lot of their plans involved watching movies, cooking, eating, playing games, and "hopefully a lot of laughs, [and] catching up on each other's lives because we're all so busy."

JLo also gushed to the outlet about taking her kids and her mom on tour with her in 2012, for the Dance Again World Tour, deeming it a "family affair" that exposed her then four-year-olds to invaluable cultural exchanges.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in NYC 2022© Getty Images
The actress will spend the holidays with husband Ben and their blended families

"It gave the kids the opportunity to see the world," she remarked "The kids got to see South America, Europe, all over the United States, Asia, and all different places. 

"So they got to see all of this at a very young age and I always thought, 'What an amazing thing to do when you're only 4 years old.'"

The Hustlers star also highlighted how her kids' life experiences differed so much from her own, growing up in the Bronx. "They came back from that trip saying, 'Can we go back to Singapore next year?' Where someone like me, who grew up in the Bronx, never had things like that."

Jennifer Lopez with ex-husband Marc Anthony© Getty Images
JLo shares two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony

As for her own POV on vacations? "I'm not a big vacation person to begin with, it's always been work, work, work." 

"When I finally went to spend a couple of summers in a row in the south of Italy, I really, really loved it. I was like, 'Oh my God, is this what I've been missing my whole life?'"

Jennifer Garner poses with children Violet Affleck, Samuel Garner-Affleck and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck during the ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame© Getty Images
Ben, meanwhile, shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Of her appreciation for summers in Italy, she said: "I just love being on the water, to be honest. I feel like the water is really something that calms me. I can actually sit still and stare at the ocean and at the sky. 

"I like just being right there on the coast is beautiful and eating outside and enjoying the fresh air. I think it's because I'm always inside at the studios and sets, recording sessions inside, that being outside is like a luxury for me."

However, it was her jaunts to the Italian coast that inspired her latest business venture. "It was just a lifestyle there that was much more relaxed and I tried a spritz," she explained, and the flavors and relaxing vibe combined motivated her to create her own cocktail brand, Delola.

