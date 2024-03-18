Jools Oliver reveals incredible career change after modelling and having five children

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools has given a rare interview about her home life with the celebrity chef and their five children, revealing a surprise career change.

Talking on the Postcards From Midlife podcast, Jools explained how her love of newborn babies has inspired her new passion which is set to become her new job.

© Shutterstock Jamie and Jools Oliver relocated to Essex

Jools, 49, told show hosts with Lorraine Candy and Trish Halpin how she is training to become a midwife – a career she wishes she had chosen originally.

The celebrity mum said: "Everyone said, "There's still time, this is the time you do it". It's been two years now, it should have been done in a year, this is very me."

"Ideally, I'd like to I think I just want to hold newborn babies left, right and centre. It's the dream job, catching newborn babies."

Jools looked happy with husband Jamie and five children on her Instagram

Jools, who is mum to Poppy, 21, Daisy, 20, Petal, 14, Buddy, 13, and River, seven, revealed that she didn't have much guidance regarding a career path in her younger years and now wishes she has studied to become a midwife rather than entering into the modelling profession.

"That would hands down be the job I'd be still doing now and I think I'd probably have been quite good at it," she admitted.

© Instagram The couple looked besotted as they shared a sweet moment together

Back in January, Jools made the candid confession during an appearance on Holly Tucker's Conversations of Inspiration podcast.

When asked about her eldest children Poppy and Daisy, Jools opened up about their huge move starting university, saying: "It was really hard as you say, the whole thing was just as you'd imagine. You walk past their room once they're gone and you kind of cry… I cried all the way home on the train."

She went on to say: "And then as like grief if gets easier, and then suddenly they come home and you think 'Oh my god, so, do you need to come home this weekend, because you've got washing' or, 'Dad I and I doing stuff', and then you think, 'What am I saying. You must come home'… I definitely feel lost without my two best friends. They clearly are my best friends in the world… I miss their company."

© Instagram Jools Oliver with her daughter Poppy

Jools and her husband Jamie have been together since the age of 17, and they tied the knot in 2000. In April 2023, after 23 years of marriage, the pair renewed their vows surrounded by their children in the Maldives.