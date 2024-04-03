Jamie Oliver delights with rare photo of mini-me sons following family celebration

Jamie Oliver recently enjoyed a special family celebration and the busy dad kept the good times going mid-week, as he posted a rare image of his youngest two children.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the celebrity chef posted a sweet photo of sons Buddy 13, and River, seven, beaming as they enjoyed a day out in Southend.

In the snapshot, the two brothers could be seen smiling at the camera as they enjoyed a beachside meal at their dad's laid-back café.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's family life

"Adventure Island, great lunch at Oliver's on the Beach, and Rossi's ice cream! A classic Southend day," the star captioned it.

Jamie's wife Jools wasn't pictured but she did feature in some of her husband's snapshots at the weekend, when the couple welcomed their extended family for an Easter get-together.

© Instagram Jamie's sons enjoyed their day out

Among the images, the Jamie's Five Ingredient Meals host shared a sweet snap of his wife with her lookalike mum, both dressed in pretty spring outfits and sunglasses and with their arms around each other.

The pair beamed at the camera as they stood in front of a beautiful new garden gate at the family's expansive property, with beautiful flowers surrounding them.

© Instagram The couple celebrated Easter with their family

Jools wore stonewashed jeans and dark blue trainers with an adorable pastel pink and green heart print cardigan, while her mum kept her look neutral in pale trousers, a white polo neck and a cream jacket.

"Jools and Mrs N," Jamie captioned the picture, referring to his wife's maiden name, Norton.

© Instagram Jamie has a close bond with his five children

The dad-of-five then shared further glimpses of his family's Easter celebrations, which included Jools wearing a large pair of rabbit ears, which he captioned: "The Easter buddy [sic] has arrived," and an image of him hugging his own mum.

The family get-together comes not long after the celebrity chef expressed his sadness at missing his daughter Poppy's latest milestone.

© Getty The couple renewed their wedding vows last year

The couple's eldest daughter recently turned 22, although her parents weren't there to celebrate with her as she's travelling in Australia with her boyfriend. Jamie, 48, candidly admitted that he was "gutted" not to be there, as he posted the loveliest tribute to his "baby girl".

In his Instagram post, the doting dad shared a carousel of throwback photos including several sweet pictures of his daughter as a young girl, and more recent snaps from their family trip to visit her in Sydney.

© Instagram Jamie missed Poppy's birthday in Australia

In one particularly heartwarming black-and-white photo, doting dad Jamie was pictured planting a kiss on his daughter's cheek. "Happy 22nd birthday Poppy Oliver!! I can't believe my first baby has come of age and flown the nest all the way to glorious Australia," Jamie wrote in his caption.

"Have a wonderful day my darling sweet girl, I miss you so so much and I'm gutted we can't be with you in Sydney today celebrating! But most importantly I know you're happy."

© Getty The couple are such doting parents

He finished by adding: "I've found it very hard letting go of my baby girl and being apart for so long but knowing your joyfully blossoming into a kind, grounded, hard-working young lady makes it worth it Love you pops xxx Dad".