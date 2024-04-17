Jamie Oliver melts hearts with rare photos with lookalike sons following family celebration

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have been married for an impressive 24 years and dote on their five children, as the celebrity chef proved again on Wednesday.

The star took to his Instagram Stories to share the sweetest photos with his mini-me sons Buddy 13, and River, seven.

The first snapshot was a selfie of Jamie and his youngest son cuddled up together while the second was a rare throwback of Buddy when he was just a year old.

Jamie captioned the first photo, which showed himself and River beaming matching smiles as they cuddled together and the dad-of-five held up a copy of David London's new book.

The presenter penned: "The cutest picture book about birds and how to spot them from David London aka @theurbanbirder and wonderful illustrations by @boccaccinimeadows. Me [and River adore] it."

The next picture Jamie shared showed Buddy when he was one, and comprised a photo booth-style series that showed four photos of the doting dad with his eldest son.

In the first two, the proud dad kissed the youngster on the cheek, in another the pair smiled at each other, and in the fourth they both looked at the camera.

"How can this be 12 years ago! Crazy pic by godfather @davidloftus," the chef wrote. The sweet family images come just a few days after the Oliver family marked a huge occasion as Jamie and Jools celebrated their daughter Daisy's 21st birthday.

In honour of the milestone event, the former Naked Chef host paid a touching tribute to his daughter, with an Instagram carousel of wholesome family photos including several sweet throwback images.

Amongst the pictures, Jamie, 48, added a sweet snap of himself planting a tender kiss on his daughter's cheek, a black-and-white image of Daisy modelling wavy hair, and a selfie of his daughter dressed in her student nurse gear.

Elsewhere, Jamie also uploaded a heartwarming selfie at home – and Daisy looked every inch her mother's lookalike.

Alongside the photos, Jamie penned a heartfelt message which read: "Happy birthday dear Daisy Oliver!! 21 today!!! Woop woop I'm so excited for you, how time has zoomed by…

"You are an amazingly kind, thoughtful, forever surprising funny young lady and you make me proud every single day, I love you so much it actually hurts."

Aside from Daisy, River and Buddy, Jamie and Jools are also proud parents to daughters Poppy, 22, and Petal, 14. More recently, their eldest two daughters have started to spread their wings with their respective university studies, travels and work commitments.

Speaking on Holly Tucker's Conversations of Inspiration podcast, Jools reflected: "It was really hard... You walk past their room once they're gone and you kind of cry… I cried all the way home on the train."

The designer continued: "And then like grief it gets easier, and then suddenly they come home and you think 'Oh my god, so, do you need to come home this weekend, because you've got washing' or, 'Dad and I doing stuff', and then you think, 'What am I saying. You must come home'…