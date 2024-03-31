Jamie Oliver's wife Jools glows in rare mother-daughter photo for special occasion

Jools Oliver has a lot on her plate at the moment, balancing a major career change with being a busy mum of five. But the fashion designer still makes time to relax with her family, as she showed at the weekend.

The former model's celebrity chef husband Jamie shared a sweet image of his wife with her lookalike mum, both dressed in pretty spring outfits and sunglasses and with their arms around each other.

The pair beamed at the camera as they stood in front of a beautiful new garden gate at the family's expansive property, with beautiful flowers surrounding them.

Jools wore stonewashed jeans and dark blue trainers with an adorable pastel pink and green heart print cardigan, while her mum kept her look neutral in pale trousers, a white polo neck and a cream jacket.

"Jools and Mrs N," Jamie captioned the picture, referring to his wife's maiden name, Norton.

© Instagram Jools with her mum

The dad-of-five shared further glimpses of his family's Easter celebrations, which included Jools wearing a large pair of rabbit ears, which he captioned: "The Easter buddy [sic] has arrived," and an image of him hugging his own mum.

The family get-together comes not long after the celebrity chef expressed his sadness at missing his daughter Poppy's big milestone.

© Instagram Jamie's mum also joined the celebration

The couple's eldest daughter recently turned 22, although her parents weren't there to celebrate with her as she's travelling in Australia with her boyfriend. Jamie, 48, candidly admitted that he was "gutted" not to be there, as he posted the loveliest tribute to his "baby girl".

In his Instagram post, the doting dad shared a carousel of throwback photos including several sweet pictures of his daughter as a young girl, and more recent snaps from their family trip to visit her in Sydney.

© Instagram Jools played the Easter Bunny

In one particularly heartwarming black-and-white photo, doting dad Jamie was pictured planting a kiss on his daughter's cheek. "Happy 22nd birthday Poppy Oliver!! I can't believe my first baby has come of age and flown the nest all the way to glorious Australia," Jamie wrote in his caption.

"Have a wonderful day my darling sweet girl, I miss you so so much and I'm gutted we can't be with you in Sydney today celebrating! But most importantly I know you're happy."

© Getty The couple have been married for over 20 years

He finished by adding: "I've found it very hard letting go of my baby girl and being apart for so long but knowing your joyfully blossoming into a kind, grounded, hard-working young lady makes it worth it Love you pops xxx Dad".

Jamie and his wife waved their eldest off on her travels back in October last year. Ahead of their daughter's big adventure, Jools shared a very candid message reflecting on "another milestone of parenting".

© Getty Jools and Jamie recently renewed their wedding vows

Jools wrote, in part: "Oh my word well that was SO hard. Another milestone of parenting that I am not that into! Have the time of your life little Pops we are so proud of you and Ben."

Jamie and Jools are also devoted parents to daughters Daisy, 20, and Petal, 14 and sons Buddy 13, and River, seven.