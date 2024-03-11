Charlize Theron is a goddess in pink silk Dior gown as she steps out on Oscars 2024 red carpet

At the 2024 Academy Awards, Charlize Theron once again turned heads with her stunning appearance.

The 48-year-old actress, known for her impeccable taste and elegance, chose a breathtaking silk white dress from Dior, complemented by exquisite jewellery from Boucheron for the evening.

Her blonde hair was styled in a sleek, slicked-back look, perfectly accentuating her features with understated, nude makeup.

© Mike Coppola Charlize Theron attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards

This glamorous outing follows Charlize's recent hosting of the 20th Annual Desert Smash, a charity celebrity tennis event benefiting the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.

The organization, close to Charlize's heart, aims to ensure young people worldwide have access to education and safety.

© Kevin Mazur Charlize wore a stunning pink Dior gown

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Charlize expressed: “We really believe that all young people should have safety, education – every young person all across the world should have access to that.”

Reflecting on her memorable Oscar win two decades ago for Best Actress in 2004, Charlize described the moment as an “out-of-body experience.”

© Aliah Anderson Charlize wore elegant jewels from Boucheron

She humorously recounted her internal struggle to maintain composure during her acceptance speech: “I just remember coaching myself, like, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t look at your mom, your mom will make you cry,’ and then I failed completely at that.”

Moreover, Charlize dispelled the rumors about her tan during that year's Oscars, clarifying it was a genuine tan from her time in Brazil: “Everybody thought I had a fake tan, and the truth is that I was in Brazil for three weeks prior to the Oscars...And by the way, not a good decision. Like, do not do that either – fake tan, real tan,” she joked, reflecting on the decisions that contribute to the unique Oscar night looks.

© AFP Best Actress Charlize Theron poses with her trophy at the 76th Academy Awards ceremony 29 February, 2004

In 2004, Charlize was the epitome of Hollywood glamour, clinching the Best Actress Oscar for her riveting portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster.

Her role was a tour de force, requiring a dramatic physical transformation that included gaining 30 pounds for the part.

On Oscar night, she dazzled everyone, appearing on the red carpet in a sparkling gold Tom Ford for Gucci dress, her hair platinum blonde, and her skin bronzed—a stark contrast to her character in the film, showcasing her versatility and commitment as an actress.

