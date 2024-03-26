Tarek El Moussa's wife heather says Christina Hall's kids have given her 'perspective' in latest family update

Heather Rae El Moussa is grateful her husband Tarek El Moussa's kids with Christina Hall were her introduction into motherhood.

The Selling Sunset star is a proud stepmom to the former Flip or Flop co-star's kids Taylor, 13, and Brayden, eight; the two were married from 2009 to 2018.

She and Tarek, who tied the knot in 2021, have since welcomed son Tristan, born last year – the Christina on the Coast host welcomed son Hudson, four, with Ant Anstead, and married Josh Hall in 2022 – and reflected on her role as a mom and stepmom in her latest social media update.

Heather took to Instagram at the top of the week and shared a heartwarming photo holding up her baby boy, followed by more adorable snaps and clips of the growing tot, who was born in January of last year.

She then wrote in her caption: "All 3 of the kids have made me a better person in different ways," noting: "I got my feet wet with Tay & Bray & then Tristan's sweet soul chose me to be his mama."

The doting mom went on: "The kids have given me [a] different perspective of life," adding: "There is a different purpose when you become a mother, you think different, you feel different."

"Life is more fun, but scary, I worry about things I've never worried about before. It's chaotic but it's beautiful chaos."

"I barely rest, I never have lazy days. Some days I miss that. But the alternative is SO much better," she added, before listing off some sweet updates on Tristan, including the fact that he "says mama, dada, dog & is trying to say other things," and that "he's taken 2 steps but not walking yet," plus loves being outside, pacifiers, drinking water, and is "so sweet but strong willed."

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the heartfelt update, with Heather's Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stausse leaving behind a string or heart emojis, as others followed suit with: "Sweet pictures and videos!!!!!!! Tristan is so precious and handsome!!!!!" and: "Such a sweet pea… he still looks like his mama, but my goodness he sure is looking more like his daddy and brother now," as well as: "Such a cutie he is, just like his mama!! Enjoy this time that he’s little. It goes by so fast."

Heather is never one to shy away from giving candid glimpses into her family life, including adoring shout-outs to Taylor and Brayden. Last week, sharing a recap of her family's busy weekend, she posted a round of photos featuring all three kids, and wrote: "A little peek into our weekend chaos with the kids…"

"Tay is so grown up & looked so beautiful at her evening of honors school dance! The parents got to sneak in after and the Dads got to dance with their daughters. It was so sweet & we tried not to embarrass her too much."

"Bray crushed it at his football and soccer game!" she continued, and: "We had a beach day with our boys! Tristan is obsessed with the sand, doesn't eat it though… shells are a diff story so we have to watch him like a hawk."

