The Buccaneers: did you spot Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia in new period drama?

The Buccaneers has finally landed on our screens and follows an American gang of girls moving to Britain to be introduced to the upper society – and bringing chaos in their wake! There are some very recognisable faces in the cast, but did you spot Kate Winslet’s daughter, Mia? Find out more about the young star here…

Mia Threapleton is the only daughter of Kate Winslet and director Jim Theapleton. She stars as Honoria Marable in the new series, but it is far from her first acting roles. The young star, 23, has also appeared in A Little Chaos, Shadows, Firebrand and Dangerous Liaisons, as well as starring alongside her mother in I Am…

Speaking about how impressed she was with her daughter during a visit to Lorraine, Kate said: “'As far as performance, she didn't need me at all. There are even moments where she'd look at me and go, 'Shut up Mum, let me do it!' It was really amazing working alongside her and actually being blown away by her courage… she's very, very powerful.”

On Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, she added: ''It was extraordinary, and she would have days where she'd say, ‘I can't think of anything, I don't know what to say, I don't know what I'm going to do.’ And I would say, ‘Don't worry, I can't think of anything I don't know what to say, I don't know what I'm going to do.’ It just meant that we held hands much more. I was just so blown away by her. She didn't need my help at all.”

She continued: “Sometimes I could show a technical trick that I'd picked up on the way. Little things no one teaches you, and she appreciated that stuff, but when it came to the acting she'd go I got it, I'm good… It was brilliant and we had the added bonus of knowing how to push each other's buttons, which I can tell you we can do quite well and definitely lent on that resource considerably when we were filming.”

What are The Buccaneers about?

The official Apple TV+ synopsis reads: “The Buccaneers are the daughters of America’s new rich — beautiful and untameable, despite the best efforts of England’s finest governesses, they are on their way to London to snare themselves an aristocrat, low in funds but high in class, to make a perfect match.”

The Buccaneers will stream on Apple TV+ on 8 November

Why did Kate Winslet and Jim Theapleton split?

Kate and Jim have kept details on their separation very quiet, with Kate, who was 23 when she tied the knot, previously saying: “I thought I wanted to be with Jim. I was dealing with the pain of having lost Stephen [Tredre] and Titanic coming out. Jim was just a regular guy, and that had a big impact on me.”

© Fred Duval Kate Winslet and ex-husband Jim Threapleton

The pair split in 2001, with BBC reporting that Kate has cited unreasonable behaviour in court documents. Speaking to WSJ Magazine about the relationship, she said: “I know lots of people who are not in the public eye who have gone through several marriages, I really do, and it's just those are the cards that life dealt me.

“I didn't plan on it being that way. And [expletive] me, it hasn't been easy, you know. No one really knows what has happened in my life. No one really knows why my first marriage didn't last; no one knows why my second didn't. I'm proud of those silences."