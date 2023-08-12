Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland's cute mother-daughter moment you missed in Netflix docuseries

The Duchess of Sussex included an adorable throwback photo in her Netflix show

Meghan Markle, 42, has a very close relationship with her mother Doria Ragland, and that much was clear in her and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries when Doria featured heavily, but did you notice this beautiful throwback photo?

The mother-daughter duo looked adorable in a sweet retro picture that was used very briefly in the introduction for the hit series. It only flashes on the screen for a second so you'll be forgiven for missing it.

In the heart-warming picture, Meghan can be seen with gorgeous short curls, reaching out to her mother's hair as Doria smiles at her. Meghan is wearing a sweet romper with an anchor emblazoned on the front and adorable striped straps.

It's not the only throwback image of Meghan as a child that was used on the show as there was also a picture of the Duchess as a newborn.

In a very rare image of Meghan with her dad Thomas Markle, he was seen cradling his baby daughter Meghan while she slept on his chest.

What's so cute is that Princess Lilibet has been branded her mother's doppelganger in a precious baby photo where she's pulling the same open-mouthed expression.

What has Meghan Markle said about her mother Doria Ragland?

In 2014, the former actress penned an incredible message about Doria in honour of Mother's Day, on her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Meghan wrote: "Dreadlocks. Nose ring. Yoga instructor. Social worker. Free spirit. Lover of potato chips & lemon tarts. And if the DJ cues Al Green's soul classic "Call Me," just forget it.

"She will swivel her hips into the sweetest little dance you've ever seen, swaying her head and snapping her fingers to the beat like she's been dancing since the womb.

"And you will smile. You won't be able to help it. You will look at her and you will feel joy. I'm talking about my mom."

Did you know Doria Ragland doesn't always use Meghan's name? While the Duchess' real name is Rachel, is actually the nickname Flower that she goes by according to her mother.

"My mum has always called me 'flower'. Nickname since I was a little girl," the royal has previously explained.

Doria and Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, split up when she was young and the Duchess mostly lived with her mom in Los Angeles. Doria is now a doting grandmother.

Doria now regularly visits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion to spend time with the family and they do have a guesthouse on site should she wish to stopover.