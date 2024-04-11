Paris Hilton shares update on baby number three with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton became a mom of two in 2023 – and she's already thinking about expanding her brood to welcome a third child with her husband, Carter Reum.

The 43-year-old and Carter welcomed their children via surrogate last year. They announced son, Phoenix's birth in January, and daughter London's on Thanksgiving in November, two weeks after her birth.

Paris has made no secret of wanting "three or four" kids but recently admitted she hopes to have another daughter so London can experience a close bond like she has with her sister, Nicky Hilton.

"I would love a sister for London because my sister and I have such a close relationship," she told E! News at the Fashion Trust US Awards on Tuesday.

"I don't know. I'm just enjoying them both so much right now. But that would be really amazing," she added.

Paris also explained why she hasn't shared a photo of the four-month-old, despite regularly sharing images of her one-year-old son. "I feel like my life has just been so public with everything," she told the outlet.

"So, I just wanted to keep my little girl to me."

However, it appears that her fans won't have much longer to wait for a glimpse of London. "I'm gonna show her to the world soon 'cause everyone keeps asking," she said.

© @parishilton Instagram Paris shares regular photos of son Phoenix

When Paris announced London's surprise birth, she shared a photo of an adorable pink babygrow personalized with her moniker, a pair of cute heart sunglasses, and a knitted teddy bear.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Paris explained the inspiration behind her daughter's name 'London Marilyn Hilton Reum.'

She said: "Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it's my favorite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together."

© Instagram Paris has yet to share a photo of daughter London

Dropping a further hint that she wants more children, she added: "I'm not gonna say [any other names] yet because I'm scared someone will steal them."

Paris also expressed her desire to have another sibling for London and Phoenix shortly after her daughter's birth. "I used to look at my friends who'd be like, 'Oh, I have to go home to my kids and my husband,' like, 'You're so lame," she told Romper. "This is so fun. I can't imagine being like that.'

"Now I'm one of those boring people, and I couldn't be happier. I couldn't imagine it any other way."

© @parishilton Instagram Paris adores being a mom

Another reason Paris may be holding off on sharing photos of London is because of cruel comments she has received in the past about her son's appearance.

In October, Paris responded to people who made negative remarks about the size of Phoenix's head during his first trip to New York City.

"Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else's for that matter is unacceptable," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I've worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return."

© Instagram Paris and Carter want more children

Paris continued: "If I don't post my baby, people assume I'm not a great mother, and if I do post him there are some people who are cruel and hateful. I'm a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable and angelic.

"I've dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember. Phoenix is my world and has been the biggest blessing of my life."

