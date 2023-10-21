Meryl Streep split: The telling signs we missed that her marriage to Don Gummer was over

Fans of The Devil Wears Prada actress Meryl Streep were left shocked this week when it was confirmed that she and her husband, Don Gummer, have split.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the 74-year-old told Page Six: "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart."

The news came as a surprise as Meryl was out and about on Friday, with her wedding ring firmly in place, leading fans to believe she was still with Don, whom she married in 1978. However, there were signs that the couple were no longer together...

© Shutterstock Meryl Streep was wearing her wedding ring in October

The telling sign that Meryl Streep and Don Gummer had split

Meryl and Don tended to keep their 45-year-long marriage private, but in the past Don often joined Meryl on the red carpet, dressing up in his finest suits to accompany his famous wife to glittering events.

However, in perhaps a hint to their split, Don has not attended a public occasion with Meryl since 2018 – a year after they split, according to the statement.

Another hint that all was not well is that in 2017, the year Meryl and Don parted ways, the actress purchased a new $3.3 million property in Pasadena, Los Angeles – perhaps somewhere to lay low while she processed the split.

© Action Press/Shutterstock Meryl Streep and Don Gummer at the Oscars in 2014

Who is Don Gummer?

Meryl Streep's ex-partner is an American sculptor. Over the years, Don has exhibited his works at prestigious museums and galleries around the East Coast and Midwest.

While 76-year-old Don continues to work as a sculptor, he is also a keen philanthropist and has donated generous sums to Vassar College, Opus School in Harlem, and the Silver Mountain Arts Foundation.

© Broadimage/Shutterstock Don Gummer used to accompany Meryl Streep to events

Meryl and Don were first introduced by her brother, Harry, in 1978. Prior to their meeting, Meryl had been mourning the loss of her late boyfriend and Deer Hunter co-star John Cazale, who had sadly passed away from lung cancer that year.

When did Meryl Streep get married?

After getting to know one another, Meryl and Don began dating, and six months into their courtship, they tied the knot in the garden of her parents' home in September 1978, eventually welcoming four children.

DISCOVER: Everything you need to know about Meryl Streep’s lookalike daughter Grace Gummer: Her famous husband, kids and more

Who are Meryl Streep's children?

Their first child, Henry Wolfe was born on November 13, 1979. A decade later, their daughter Mary was born on August 3 1983, and by May 9 1986 they'd expanded their family once more with the arrival of daughter, Grace. Meryl and Don's fourth child, daughter Louisa was born on June 12, 1991.

© Getty Meryl and Don pictured with their four kids in 2004

We hope the children Meryl and Don are all doing well following the release of the news.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub