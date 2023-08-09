Charlize Theron celebrated a belated birthday in the best way, when she took her daughters, August, eight, and Jackson, 11, to a Taylor Swift concert.

The actress stunned fans with a rare close-up of her children as they danced the night away in a video which can be seen below.

Charlize looked effortlessly cool in a white blazer, baggy jeans and a hat as she and her girls pulled off matching dance moves.

WATCH: Charlize Theron dances the night away with her daughters

August and Jackson wore their hair in identical updos and were beaming alongside their famous mom.

Charlize captioned the post: "Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!! We had such a great [expletive] time."

Fans loved the insight into her personal life as she rarely shares photos or videos of her children.

© Instagram Charlize with her daughters August and Jackson

They commented: "Awesome you took your girls!! Definitely, the cool mom," and, "The wholesome content I needed," while a third wrote: "The best mom."

Many others wished her happy birthday as she rang in her big day on August 7 when she turned 48.

© Instagram Charlize's daughters are growing up fast

Charlize adopted Jackson in March 2012 from her native South Africa and August in July 2015 from the States.

She's been candid about raising her Black children and during an interview with Elle in 2018, she said: "I want them to know who they are, and I want them to be so [expletive] proud of who they are.

"Building confidence for them right now is an oath I made to myself when I brought them home. They need to know where they come from and be proud of that.

"But they're going to have to know that it's a different climate for them than it is for me, and how unfair that is. If I can do something about that, of course I'm going to."

© Getty Images Charlize is raising her daughters by herself

Jackson was born a boy but Charlize revealed in 2019 that she was raising a girl. "Yes, I thought she was a boy, too. Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: 'I am not a boy!'" she told the Daily Mail.

"So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive.

© Instagram Charlize's daughters with friends during a family trip to Disney

"They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide."

