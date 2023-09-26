Charlize Theron brings adorable daughter Jackson, 11, as front row date to fashion show

Paris Fashion Week, known for its high fashion and celebrity attendees, witnessed a delightful mother-daughter duo on the front row at the recent Dior show in the picturesque Tuileries Garden. Charlize Theron chose this glamorous event to enjoy a fashionable evening out with her 11-year-old daughter, Jackson Theron.

The Monster actress, ever the style icon, graced the event looking effortlessly chic. Her outfit choice was a pristine, structured white button-down, the sleeves nonchalantly rolled up, seamlessly paired with a sheer, intricately embellished string skirt.

This choice artfully showcased high-waisted black underwear beneath, adding a bold twist to the elegant ensemble.

The 48-year-old Atomic Blonde star's fashion statement was further elevated with a padded black Dior clutch, complemented by black flip-flop sandals.

The finishing touches to her ensemble included gunmetal-toned nails and an array of delicate rings adorning her fingers.

Opting for a subtler beauty look, Charlize chose a neutral palette, her hair neatly parted in the middle and makeup minimalistic, emphasizing her natural beauty.

Being the face of J’adore Dior, it was only fitting that she would sit front and center. Beside her was Jackson, who was every bit the budding fashionista.

The young Theron donned an oversized red plaid blazer with sleek black detailing, beautifully complemented by a matching plaid pleated skirt.

Jackson's fashion-forward ensemble was completed with pristine white Dior sandals and a coordinating button-down underneath her blazer. Her hair, styled in neat braids, added a youthful touch to her chic appearance.

The Oscar-winning actress later took to Instagram to share glimpses of their time in Paris. "Ready to runway. Another stunning @dior show in Paris," Charlize captioned, showcasing her excitement for the fashion extravaganza.

Fans were quick to shower their admiration, with one commenting on her timeless beauty, dubbing her the “most beautiful woman in the world”, while another remarked, “Rarely does anyone have such a look.”

The Dior show was nothing short of a celebrity hotspot. Other notable attendees included Jennifer Lawrence, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jenna Ortega, and Blackpink’s Jisoo, each bringing their unique style and grace to the event.

However, this Parisian escapade is just one of the many adventures Charlize and her daughters have embarked upon recently.

Last month, Charlize brought both Jackson and her younger daughter, August, aged 7, to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, proving that the Theron family knows how to mix fun and fashion.

Charlize welcomed Jackson into her family through adoption in 2012 and confirmed her as transgender in 2019, celebrating her true identity.

The family grew in 2015 when Charlize adopted August, adding another bundle of joy to their close-knit unit.