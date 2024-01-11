Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's son is just like his dad as he shows off silly side in photo

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are raising their sons out of the spotlight in Montana, but treated fans to a glimpse of their offspring in a series of fun photos.

Taking to Instagram, Jessica shared insight into their idyllic life and added snapshots from the festive season inside their luxury home.

While Jessica donned a knitted bobble hat, pulled down tightly around her ears, their son was dressed as Animal from The Muppets.

The little lad's face was hidden behind the oversized hat of the drum-loving character as he posed for a photo in his pajamas.

It appears Justin is passing on his passion for music to his children who are now eight and three.

Jessica also posted images of children's book character, Daniel Tiger, and hot cocoa too.



In addition, she added a photo of a sunset and a moon calendar for 2024. "More of this in 2024," she captioned her post and fans loved the sneak peek of their home.

"Yes and yes and yes and all the yesses," wrote one, while a second said: "2024 whatever will be a wonderful year for the Timberlake family," as a third added: "Amazing family, I love this so much."

© Photo: Instagram The Hollywood pair have two sons, Silas, eight, and three-year-old Phineas

The Sinner actress and NSYNC star have been married since 2012 and he's been opening about finding "the one" in Jessica.

"It's like, once you find that person, it's like a baptism, where you're like, 'I can't go back,' you know what I mean?" he's said.

However, they did split briefly a year before they tied the knot.The "Cry Me A River" singer met the Total Recall actress at a mutual friend's party in 2007.

© Startraks/Shutterstock Jessica and Jessica split briefly in 2011

Their relationship appeared to go from strength to strength over the following years, but they shocked fans by confirming they had separated in March 2011.

At the time, Justin and Jessica's reps released a statement that read: "Addressing the media speculation regarding Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship, we are confirming that they mutually have decided to part ways. The two remain friends and continue to hold the highest level of love and respect for each other."

© Monica Schipper/GA They live in Montana away from the spotlight

But just five months later they were spotted on a date together, and Justin couldn't help but gush over his former flame when he told Vanity Fair: "She is the single-handedly most significant person in my life. In my 30 years, she is the most special person, okay? I don’t want to say much more, because I have to protect things that are dear to me, for instance, her."

Neither commented on the breakup but Justin popped the question in 2011, and the rest is history.

