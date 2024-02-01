Jessica Biel shares never-before-seen photos of two sons in touching tribute to Justin Timberlake

Happy birthday Justin Timberlake! The singer and actor turned 43 on January 31, and no one is celebrating him more than his doting wife Jessica Biel.

Jessica, 41, took to her Instagram to share the sweetest tribute to her husband of 11 years, making a compilation of some of their most cherished memories over time.

Many fans loved, however, seeing very rare glimpses of their two sons, Silas and Phineas, which you can check out for yourselves in the tribute video below…

Justin and Jessica, who have been married since October 19, 2012, welcomed their first son, Silas, now eight, in April 2015. They then welcomed their younger son, Phineas, now three, in the summer of 2020.

The 7th Heaven star shared sweet other peeks of their family, including a photo from when she was pregnant with one of her sons, with Justin kissing her baby bump.

Another included a peek at their Toy Story transformations for Halloween in 2017 with Silas, in which Justin dressed up as Buzz Lightyear, Silas as Woody, and Jessica as Jessie.

"I ALWAYS got you. Happy birthday, babe," the actress captioned her post, which was soundtracked with a cover of Sonny and Cher's 1965 classic "I Got You Babe."

Fans reacted with gushing responses like: "Legit luckiest woman alive," and: "They are both so adorable and she is one of the most natural beauties around – no makeup needed!" as well as: "While others are faking their relationship for money & clout, we have OG couples like this to make us swoon."

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022, the Candy star revealed what the best piece of parenting was that she'd received as a working mom.

"So, one of the best pieces of parenting advice I've ever gotten was 'you cannot do both at the same time,'" she said. "When you're wrestling on the floor, you're wrestling on the floor, don't answer the phone, don't look at a work thing, don't text someone, you are wrestling on the floor."

When Drew asked how she actually did it all, Jessica continued: "It's not easy balancing your whole life. Trying to be around your kids, and your partners, and friends and still have time for yourself and work."

She admitted, though, that she didn't necessarily believe she does it particularly well. "I feel like I'm constantly being pulled in a thousand directions, and I think I do that thing where I go 'It's all great!' and inside is a crazy turmoil of ocean waves crashing and I'm trying to figure it all out."

When on fellow celebrity dad Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Justin admitted about raising his sons: "I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private.

"But we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible and not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do."

