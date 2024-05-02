Meet Michael Jordan’s five kids - all about his family life

Michael Jordan is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls. But with all his successes, he's still managed to be a devoted father to his five children.

"That experience of being a husband and a father provided a balance and a focus away from basketball", the basketball player, 61, said of fatherhood. While his prowess on the court is no secret, he's kept his family life under wraps.

Michael has been married twice. First he tied the knot with Juanita Vanoy, with whom he shares Justin, Marcus and Jasmine. When he remarried to longtime girlfriend Yvette Prieto in 2013, the couple had twin daughters Victoria and Ysabel.

Naturally given the basketballer's incredible legacy, you might presume that his kids would follow in his footsteps - and in many ways they have maintained a strong relationship with the sport.

Here's the rundown of Michael Jordan's five children.

© John Biever Michael Jordan with his family in 1994

Jeffrey, 35

© @jeffreyjordan Jeffrey aged 35

As the eldest son of Michael Jordan, born November 18, 1988, Jeffrey was subject to media attention growing up. Three of his high school games were shown nationally on ESPN in 2007.

Jeffrey has spoken about the pressure to meet his dad's expectations. "He was tough and it was competitive," Jeffrey said of his famous dad.

© Ned Dishman Jeffrey playing in 2007

"We always felt like the competitive atmosphere shaped us in a way that was for the better and got us prepared for what we were gonna face in the real world. We embraced it, but the switch was on."

In 2007, he played basketball at the University of Illinois, majoring in psychology. He left the team in 2009, returned for the 2009-10 season. The season after, he made a surprise move to transfer to the University of Central Florida, playing alongside his younger brother Marcus.

Nowadays, Jeffrey instead is a businessman. In 2020, he co-founded the Jordan Avakian Group, a Chicago-based consultant group. He is married to Radina Aneva.

Marcus, 33

© Bravo Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen

Juanita and Michael welcomed their second son, Marcus, on December 24, 1990. Like his older brother, Marcus had a career in college basketball at the University of Central Florida. He also departed the team in 2012, but graduated in 2013 with a degree in hospitality management.

Marcus has been linked with Larsa Pippen, the daughter of his father's famous Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen. The duo have been on and off since 2022, finally calling it quits in March 2024.

Jasmine, 31

© @mickijae Jasmine Jordan

Born December 7, 1992, Jasmine was Michael's first daughter and last child with Juanita. Growing up, Jasmine felt oblivious to her father's incredible success.

She shared on Good Morning America: "I had kids and teachers and stuff at school telling me 'It's incredible your father is who he is.' And I'm thinking you all haven't met my father to my knowledge, how do you know this? So I did, I Googled him."

Afterwards, she had a conversation with Michael who "just laughed and was like, 'Hey, there's no way to really tell you anything like that!'"

© @mickijae Jasmine Jordan and her son Rakeem

"But between him and my mom, they made sure that we felt like he was normal as can be and we grew up very normal and for that I'm grateful."

She went on to study sports management at Syracuse University, where she met her future husband Rakeem Christmas, who played on the school's basketball team. Rakeem remains a professional basketball player, and the couple welcomed their son, Rakeem Michael Christmas, on May 14, 2019.

Michael said of being a grandparent: "It's fun because I can actually hold him and play with him and I'm having fun watching him."

Victoria and Ysabel, 10

© Ethan Miller Michael Jordan with wife Yvette

Michael and Yvette welcomed twin daughters Victoria and Ysabel on February 9, 2014. The couple have remained private and protective over their 10-year-old daughters' private lives.