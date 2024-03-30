Strictly's Helen Skelton shares loving insight into Easter celebrations with her lookalike children

Helen Skelton always makes sure to treat her children, whether it be to beach holidays over the summer or a trampoline park for Christmas, and she made sure to pull out all of the stops when it came to their Easter celebrations.

In a series of images shared to her Instagram Stories, Helen revealed that her three children had joined her down on the farm and they were enjoying themselves amongst all of the animals, especially the donkeys and lambs.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Helen Skelton's son dives head first into pool at idyllic family home

In one adorable photo, Helen's son Louis, six, was seen crouching down next to a lamb, while her daughter Elsie, two, was in a pen alongside a black lamb. The little girl was sporting Helen's signature blonde locks alongside a purple coat and flowery trousers.

Another sweet photo saw the two-year-old attempting to cuddle up with a white lamb while another saw her eldest child, Ernie, eight, was seen riding a donkey while giving another one a stroke.

© Instagram Helen's children enjoyed their time on the farm

The mum-of-three joked about her son's bravery in the caption, saying: "Of course mine are on the animals." And it wasn't just Ernie who made friends with the donkeys, as Louis was seen with his arm around one of them.

Helen and her children often spend most of their time outside and last month, the doting mum and her daughter went out for a walk around their Cumbria home and they came across the most serene lake.

© Instagram Helen praised her son's bravery

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the popular presenter shared a beautiful photo of her little girl sitting on a log and looking out across the lake's waters.

Elsie was dressed up for the February chill, looking adorable in a yellow puffer coat that was covered with doves and a pair of red trousers, but it was her hair that stole the show, with the youngster mirroring her mum.

© Instagram Elsie's hair is just like Helen's!

Elsie was certainly Helen's mini-me, and this isn't the first time that the two-year-old has shown this. Over the summer, Helen treated her three children to a day on the beach. The star didn't share too many moments from their trip to the coast, but she did share a snap of Elsie, and the young girl was her clone.

Although Helen obscured her daughter's face with a purple heart sticker, the Elsie's stark blonde hair could clearly be seen. The wavy hair looked just like Helen's as Elsie enjoyed her time in the sand while wearing a beautiful white dress that looked to be covered in childlike drawings.

© Instagram Louis got close with the donkeys

Helen's family is always her main focus, with the presenter leaving her BBC Radio role last year in order to spend more time with her young brood. Confirming her departure, Helen said live on air: "I've loved every minute of the past year... thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It's hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

SEE: Helen Skelton delights with precious photo of wild-haired daughter Elsie

PHOTOS: Helen Skelton shimmers at BRITs in waist-cinching silver dress of dreams

In an interview with the Express in 2021, Helen expressed: "Somebody said to me, one is like having a baby, two is like having a farm and three is like having a zoo, and I know what they mean!"