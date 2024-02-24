Helen Skelton's daughter Elsie, 2, is her mini-me in stunning new photo - see here

Helen Skelton is a doting mum to her three children and during the week, the Countryfile star enjoyed a nature walk with her daughter Elsie, two.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the popular presenter shared a beautiful photo of her little girl sitting on a log and looking out across the waters of a nearby lake. Elsie was dressed up for the February chill, looking adorable in a yellow puffer coat that was covered with doves and a pair of red trousers, but it was her hair we couldn't help but notice.

The young girl looked just like Helen with her wild blonde mop as the wind blew through her curls. Elsie was certainly Helen's mini-me, and this isn't the first time that the two-year-old has shown this.

Over the summer, Helen treated her three children to a day on the beach. The star didn't share too many moments from their trip to the coast, but she did share a snap of Elsie, and the young girl was her clone.

Although Helen decided to obscure her daughter's face with a purple heart sticker, the tot's stark blonde hair could clearly be seen. The wavy hair looked just like Helen's as Elsie enjoyed her time in the sand, while wearing a beautiful white dress that looked to be covered in childlike drawings.

The mum-of-three chose not to caption the image, instead keeping the focus on her young girl who had just gotten onto the wooden boardwalk after running across the sandy shore.

The star has been enjoying plenty of time with her brood, which also consists of sons Louis, eight, and Ernie, six, and earlier in the month she shared a photo of a beautiful day out.

Helen shared a snap of her sunny day out with one of her sons riding alongside her on their bike, while she pushed Elsie along in a buggy. In her caption, Helen shared her delight at the good weather, joking: "Thank goodness for the sunshine," alongside a heart emoji.

Helen's family is always her main focus, with the presenter leaving her BBC Radio role last year in order to spend more time with her young brood. Confirming her departure, Helen said live on air: "I've loved every minute of the past year... thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It's hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

In an interview with the Express in 2021, Helen expressed: "Somebody said to me, one is like having a baby, two is like having a farm and three is like having a zoo, and I know what they mean!"

The presenter continued: "I wouldn't have it any other way. I am very lucky that my boys love their little sister." During the interview, Helen also expressed her love of the holidays as it gave her extra time with her children.

Helen shares her three children with ex-husband Richie Myler. The pair were married until 2022, when the star confirmed that the pair had gone their separate ways. In a statement, the Countryfile star shared: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."