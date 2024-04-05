Bikini-clad Gemma Atkinson is toned and tanned in beachside photos with baby Thiago

No stranger to the gym, Gemma Atkinson's Instagram page is largely filled with insights into her workouts, but she put that on hold to share a peek into her relaxing holiday with her fiancé Gorka Marquez, 33, and two kids Mia, and Thiago, nine months.

The former Hollyoaks actress' latest post showed the family of four relaxing on a quiet sandy beach and playing in the water. For the intimate family outing, Gemma dug into her summer wardrobe, settling on a pretty black bikini with a subtle brocade print that showcased her gym-honed figure and golden tan.

© Instagram Gemma looked sunkissed in a black bikini on her family holiday

Gemma's tousled blonde hair had been styled into a high ponytail and black sunglasses shielded her eyes from the rays as she carried her toddler through the sand.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old's lookalike kids also sported honey-blonde hair, left unruly in the windy coastal weather, and matching white swimsuits decorated with the Disney character Simba from The Lion King.

© Instagram The Hollyoaks actress' two young kids looked cute in matching Simba swimsuits

Gemma achieves her figure through gruelling workouts in her home gym and a healthy diet, but she admitted she was not always as knowledgeable about fitness and nutrition.

"When I was younger and probably more shallow, I got into fitness to keep my figure – but it dawned on me that training was so much harder without the right nutrition," the Emmerdale star admitted to I Love Manchester.

"I could get away with eating the odd McDonald’s and takeaways, and I’d be okay, but I wasn’t feeling great. I was quite bloated, and my skin wasn’t great.

© Instagram The Hollyoaks actress and the professional dancer often show off their home gym

"So I did a course on nutrition, just to look into it and see where I was going wrong. It dawned on me, you can’t out-train a bad diet. If I was fuelling my body properly, it enabled me to perform better in the gym."

Gemma has even passed her fitness passions down to her daughter Mia, who likes to join her parents during their exercise sessions to play with her own toy weights and hang on the gym hoops.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson gives tour of home gym as she shares pregnancy workout video

Gemma and Gorka met during the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing, when the actress was paired with Aljaz Skorjanec and Spanish professional dancer Gorka was partnered with Alexandra Burke.

© Jeff Spicer The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

Their relationship blossomed after the show ended, and they welcomed daughter Mia on 4 July 2019 in what she described as a "traumatic" birth. Gorka then popped the question on Valentine's Day in 2021.

Three years later, they haven't shared any solid wedding plans, but they put their nuptials on hold to expand their family with the birth of Thiago on 17 July 2023.

