Ashlee Simpson's handsome teen son dotes on lookalike younger half-siblings in family beach photos

Ashlee Simpson and her family found the perfect remedy for the summer heat: a beach getaway.

The Pieces of Me singer, along with her husband Evan Ross — Diana Ross' son and Tracee Ellis Ross' younger brother — have whisked off their kids during their summer break from school to Hawai'i, and she shared the sweetest family photos.

Together with Evan, the doting mom shares daughter Jagger Snow, eight, and son Ziggy Blu, three, plus they co-parent her son Bronx, 15, who she shares with Pete Wentz, her husband from 2008 to 2011.

To share a glimpse of her tropical vacation with fans, Ashlee took to Instagram and first posted a fun photo of herself sitting in the backseat of a golf car, next to Bronx, who has his arm wrapped around his little brother Ziggy.

She next shared a family portrait of them posing by a palm tree with the ocean behind them, Bronx towering over everyone, followed by more photos with family friends enjoying beachside dinners and what appear to be Fourth of July celebrations.

Last but not least, she included a selfie making goofy faces with her youngest, plus one last pic showing off a colorful knitted outfit.

"Hawaii," she wrote in her caption next to a pink flower and red heart emoji, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the heartwarming family photos.

"Such beautiful pictures!!! And a beautiful family! Love the pics so much," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Your baby is bigger than you now," referring to Bronx, and: "What a beautiful family, many blessings," as well as: "Wow, the children keep growing and you Ashlee look as young and beautiful and glowing as ever. God bless you all!!!"

© Instagram The Ross-Simpson bunch

Ashlee last shared a round of family photos in honor of Father's Day on June 16, in a touching tribute to Evan.

© Instagram Ashlee also shared a goofy selfie with her toddler

She posted a black-and-white photo of him playing arcade games with Ziggy, plus another pic with all five of the Ross-Simpson bunch.

© Getty The couple will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in August

"Happy Father's Day to the best dad! We are all so lucky to have you. Thank you for being our rock. You are so loved. You make everyday, and everything in life so wonderful," she wrote.

Ashlee and Evan, who will celebrate their milestone tenth wedding anniversary this August, started dating in July of 2013, and got engaged the following January. They tied the knot at his mom's Connecticut estate on August 30, 2014.