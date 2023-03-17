Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely's sweetest PDA couple moments

The legendary Pierce Brosnan, 69, and his stunning wife Keely Shaye Smith, 59, recently left fans gushing over their "couple goals" as the duo celebrated 21 years of happy marriage, after the actor posted an image of the happy pair to social media.

Fans couldn't get enough of the candid snap, and many praised the couple for setting an example of what true love looks like.

Pierce and wife Keely posted a snap on social media that left fans gushing 'couple goals'

One fan commented: "You and Keely have done a remarkable job of showing that fame and fortune have no impact on having a positive relationship. You are true role models in showing what a good marriage should be".

Pierce clearly adores his wife and on Keely’s birthday, he posted a gorgeous picture of the couple cuddling with the caption: "I love you dearly. So many years of love, life, work and play. Onwards we go!"

Keely cuddles up to her man as he declares his undying love for her

Indeed, Pierce and Keely's love story is nothing short of inspirational.

They’re frequently photographed cuddling up or kissing each other and their PDA is simply adorable.

The couple's gorgeous wedding photo, 21 years ago

They first met at a party in 1994, shortly after the death of Pierce's first wife, Cassandra Harris, in 1991. The couple hit it off and eventually tied the knot seven years later.

Keely told PEOPLE in 2001 that she found Pierce "captivating, tall, dark and handsome — everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to".

Keely said she was immediately attracted to Pierce and married him seven years after meeting him

"He had this mischievous sparkle in his eyes. I thought, 'Wow! Wow! I understand why women find him sexy, because he is an appealing man," she added.

The couple's PDA at events leaves fans gushing over their love

"He really likes and appreciates women. He's intelligent, captivating and his real beauty emanates from the soul. And, like a fine wine, he's aging beautifully."

Together, Pierce and Keely share two sons, Dylan and Paris, who are the youngest of Pierce's five children.

The couple's love for each other knows no bounds, and their public displays of affection continue to make headlines.

In 2010 the couple left fans gushing after they enjoyed a passionate kiss at the 25th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles. Then last year, at the premiere of his film Black Adam, Pierce couldn't keep his hands off Keely after defending her against trolls who made cruel comments about her weight.

Pierce and Keely enjoyed a passionate kiss at the 25th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles

"I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our two children", Pierce said in response to the hurtful remarks.

It's clear that this gorgeous couple is a true example of love and devotion, and we can't wait to see what they have in store for the future.

