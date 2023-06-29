Kourtney Kardashian's baby name revelation - what Travis Barker said about chosen moniker

The reality TV star is expecting her fourth child and her first with husband Travis

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker revealed the gender of their baby only one week after announcing they were expecting a child together - and now the Blink-182 drummer has delivered an update on their chosen name.

On Wednesday, Kourtney took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself and her baby bump and eagle-eyed fans noticed Travis' telling comment.

"I already know his name," he wrote with a winking emoji face, sparking a mass reaction from fans who urged him to tell them what it was.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's unique baby gender reveal

Many tried to guess what moniker they'd chosen with one suggesting: "Dash Barker," making reference to Kourtney's wellness brand. Another said: "Kravis Drummer Barker," while a third added: "Blink."

MORE: 11 fun gender reveal ideas for parents-to-be

RELATED: Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's bikini baby bump photo leaves fans wondering the same thing

The couple have been delighting fans with their pregnancy updates after their epic announcement at a Blink-182 show earlier this month.

Their gender reveal delighted family, friends and fans as they once again used social media as a platform to share their news. In an Instagram post, the couple stared into each other’s eyes as they sat behind a drum kit.

Sitting on Travis’ lap, Kourtney looked sensational in a skintight white top, showcasing her growing baby bump. Joined by a small crowd, the loved-up pair shared a passionate kiss as Travis performed on his drum kit.

© Getty Kourtney and Travis are excited to be having a baby boy

After a brief drum roll, the 47-year-old did a final cymbal crash before blue confetti and streamers shot out – revealing the lovebirds are expecting a boy to add to their blended family.

MORE: Kim Kardashian's unexpected message to pregnant Kourtney Kardashian following feud

Kourtney’s younger sister Khloe Kardashian could be heard excitedly shouting: “I knew it!” While this will be their first baby together, both Kourtney and Travis have children from their previous relationships.

© Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney displayed her baby bump in a bikini one week after announcing her pregnancy

Kourtney is a mom to her two sons, Mason, 13, and Reign, eight, and her daughter, Penelope, 10, whom she welcomed with her ex Scott Disick.

MORE: What is Kourtney Kardashian Barker's net worth?

Travis, meanwhile, has a son, Landon, 19, and a daughter, Alabama, 17, from his marriage to his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

© Getty Kourtney has three children with her ex Scott Disick

After social media users took to Shanna's comment sections on her Instagram posts to highlight her ex's baby news, she replied to one with: "I've known for weeks this is not new news to me," next to a red heart emoji.

She later told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm very excited for them," adding: "[I] hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world."

© Getty Images Kourtney and Travis wed in 2022

As for Scott, the television personality has yet to publicly acknowledge or support his ex's baby news, though he has through the years maintained a tight-knit relationship with the Kardashian family despite his on-and-off, often tumultuous, relationship with Kourtney.