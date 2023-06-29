Kourtney Kardashian's baby name revelation - what Travis Barker said about chosen moniker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker revealed the gender of their baby only one week after announcing they were expecting a child together - and now the Blink-182 drummer has delivered an update on their chosen name.
On Wednesday, Kourtney took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself and her baby bump and eagle-eyed fans noticed Travis' telling comment.
"I already know his name," he wrote with a winking emoji face, sparking a mass reaction from fans who urged him to tell them what it was.
Many tried to guess what moniker they'd chosen with one suggesting: "Dash Barker," making reference to Kourtney's wellness brand. Another said: "Kravis Drummer Barker," while a third added: "Blink."
The couple have been delighting fans with their pregnancy updates after their epic announcement at a Blink-182 show earlier this month.
Their gender reveal delighted family, friends and fans as they once again used social media as a platform to share their news. In an Instagram post, the couple stared into each other’s eyes as they sat behind a drum kit.
Sitting on Travis’ lap, Kourtney looked sensational in a skintight white top, showcasing her growing baby bump. Joined by a small crowd, the loved-up pair shared a passionate kiss as Travis performed on his drum kit.
After a brief drum roll, the 47-year-old did a final cymbal crash before blue confetti and streamers shot out – revealing the lovebirds are expecting a boy to add to their blended family.
Kourtney’s younger sister Khloe Kardashian could be heard excitedly shouting: “I knew it!” While this will be their first baby together, both Kourtney and Travis have children from their previous relationships.
Kourtney is a mom to her two sons, Mason, 13, and Reign, eight, and her daughter, Penelope, 10, whom she welcomed with her ex Scott Disick.
Travis, meanwhile, has a son, Landon, 19, and a daughter, Alabama, 17, from his marriage to his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
After social media users took to Shanna's comment sections on her Instagram posts to highlight her ex's baby news, she replied to one with: "I've known for weeks this is not new news to me," next to a red heart emoji.
She later told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm very excited for them," adding: "[I] hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world."
As for Scott, the television personality has yet to publicly acknowledge or support his ex's baby news, though he has through the years maintained a tight-knit relationship with the Kardashian family despite his on-and-off, often tumultuous, relationship with Kourtney.