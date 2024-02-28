Sharon Stone's handsome son Roan, 23, unveils tattooed chest in rare photo

Sharon Stone doesn't usually share photos of her sons on social media – but she made an exception on Tuesday for her eldest, Roan.

The 65-year-old was in a celebratory mood and posted a striking snapshot of the 23-year-old to share her pride over his latest accomplishment. "Proud of you @roanjosephstone. Well done," she penned.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Sharon Stone's incredible family home

While Sharon didn't divulge why she was congratulating him, many of her followers appeared to be more interested in Roan's appearance.

In the photo, Roan is posing topless with his tattooed chest exposed, revealing two large inkings above his pecs.

Roan appears to be a fan of body art as in a separate photo shared on his Instagram Story, he unveiled his growing collection, with several tattoos on both of his arms too.

Commenting on his mom's post, Sharon's fans were blown away by Roan's good looks. "Very handsome young man," replied one.

© Instagram Roan appears to be a fan of tattoo

A second said: "Roan is gorgeous – and a kind, fascinating man." A third added: "Handsome! Looks a little like a young Patrick Swayze only better looking."

Alongside Roan – whom Sharon adopted in 2000 with her then-husband Phil Bronstein – she is also mom to sons Lair, 18, and Quinn, 17, who she adopted in 2005 and 2006, respectively, following her divorce from Phil in 2004.

Sharon has been candid about her tumultuous journey with motherhood, particularly her difficult custody battle over Roan with her ex-husband.

© Instagram Roan also has tattoos along his arms

At the time of her divorce from Phil, the former couple reportedly agreed on joint custody of Roan, and the plan was that he would live primarily with his father in San Francisco during the school year.

However, Phil was granted primary custody and Sharon was only allowed visitation rights. She challenged the court's decision in 2008, hoping to move Roan to live with her in Los Angeles, but the request was denied.

During an appearance on the podcast Table For Two with Bruce Bozzi last in March, Sharon claimed she lost custody of Roan because of her role in 1992's Basic Instinct.

© Instagram Sharon's son Roan Joseph Bronstein Stone recently joined Instagram

She explained: "I lost custody of my child. When the judge asked my child – my tiny little boy, 'Do you know your mother makes sex movies?' Like, this kind of abuse by the system – that I was considered what kind of parent I was, because I made that movie."

Sharon continued: "People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a sixteenth of a second of possible nudity of me – and I lost custody of my child."

© Getty Images Sharon lost custody of Roan when he was a child

Detailing how losing custody of her child affected her health, she added: "I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers of my heart…it broke my heart."

Despite the separation, Sharon and Roan remained close throughout his childhood, and he now lives with her and his two brothers in California.

© Instagram Sharon with her youngest sons Lair and Quinn

Speaking of her decision to adopt in 2019, she told British Vogue: "When you adopt, you [realize] any child could be your child, any person could be your relative.

"After that you never see the world in the same way again. I'm connected to everyone on this planet. And that's a miracle in and of itself."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.