Sharon Stone's son Roan is so striking in rare personal photo – see here

Sharon Stone's three sons, Roan Joseph, 23, Laird Vonne, 18, and Quinn Kelly, 17, rarely make appearances on social media, choosing to keep their private lives offline.

However, the mom-of-three, 65, couldn't help but gush over his oldest as he made his social media debut on a public profile with a striking new photo.

Roan, previously Roan Bronstein till he legally filed to take his mother's last name as well (now Roan Joseph Bronstein Stone), was seen in the sun-soaked photo displaying his chiseled good looks, sporting a mop of brown hair, and wearing a tan wool overcoat over a white vest and pinstriped pants.

© Instagram Sharon's son Roan Joseph Bronstein Stone shared a new photo on Instagram

Many of the commenters took to share heart emojis and remarked just how handsome he looked, with some saying he was just his "mother's son."

Sharon's sister Kelly commented: "Love this face," while one of his friends wrote: "Looking very handsome per usual," and a fan added: "Handsome boy! We hope to see you in Hollywood movies!" Sharon shared the photograph herself on her Instagram Stories.

The Oscar-nominated star has openly spoken about prioritizing motherhood and family in the later stages of her career, currently living with her sons in California.

In an interview with People this past October, she stated: "I'm grateful that I chose motherhood as a healthy approach to my life and that I didn't prioritize Hollywood…because they certainly didn't prioritize me."

Sharon adopted Roan with her former husband Phil Bronstein, and after their 2004 divorce, he was granted primary custody of their son. She challenged it in 2008, hoping to move her son to live with her in Los Angeles, but the request was denied.

© Instagram The actress is also a mom to younger sons Laird and Quinn

On the podcast Table For Two with Bruce Bozzi back in March, the actress opened up about the harsh realities of not only losing custody to her son, but also the ways in which her career was used against her while doing so. She specifically credited it to the lack of respect for her fame given her sex symbol status, mainly due to 1992's Basic Instinct.

She said: "I lost custody of my child. When the judge asked my child – my tiny little boy, 'Do you know your mother makes sex movies?' Like, this kind of abuse by the system – that I was considered what kind of parent I was, because I made that movie."

© Getty Images Roan has occasionally made red carpet appearances with his mom too, and is a budding actor and model

Sharon continued: "People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a sixteenth of a second of possible nudity of me – and I lost custody of my child."

The star detailed the harrowing ways in which it affected her moving forward, adding: "I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers of my heart…it broke my heart."

© Getty Images Sharon adopted Roan with her ex-husband Phil Bronstein

However, Sharon and Roan remained close throughout his childhood, with the budding actor and model even making red carpet appearances beside his mom, as have her two younger sons, who maintain their lives away from the spotlight, save for occasional shout-outs from their mom.

