Kourtney Kardashian's parenting style with baby Rocky in contract to oldest son Mason

Kourtney Kardashian has been a mom for over a decade and during this time, her parenting style has naturally changed.

The Kardashians star loves nothing more than being a mom and considers it her most important job, caring for four children ranging from teenagers to newborns.

Over time, Kourtney has valued her privacy more and more, which has seen a shift in how much her children have been seen in public, in contrast to their cousins.

Both Mason - now 14, and Penelope, 11, were on Keeping Up with the Kardashians since birth, with their births even being filmed as part of the reality show. Reign also grew up on the family's popular programme.

However, Kourtney has become a lot more private in recent years, and while her relationship with husband Travis Barker is well documented, a lot of their day-to-day lives isn't.

Kourtney Kardashian with son Mason - whose early years were documented on KUWTK

So much so, that when Rocky was born, the couple waited a while before officially announcing it.

So far, the two-month old has only appeared in several candid photos on his parents' Instagram feeds, all of which shield his face from the spotlight.

© Photo: Instagram Kourtney used to share regular snapshots of her kids on social media

Lucy Shrimpton, Parenting Expert at The Baby Show, and founder of The Sleep Nanny, gave her analysis on the star's parenting style, and in particular, what she's adopting when it comes to parenting baby Rocky.

"Kourtney Kardashian-Barker is a devoted mum, evidently wanting to give her children the very best start in life. She adopts a 'gentle' and 'loving' approach," she explained.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker with their newborn son, Rocky

"While her sister confesses that she is the stricter of the two, tending to get more ‘frazzled’, Kourtney tends to take things in her stride, particularly since having therapy.

"She is a mindful parent, aware of the time and effort she puts into becoming the best parent she can be, attempting to be present as much as possible. She’s said that she is more 'lenient' with her children allowing them to skip school if they’ve had a 'hard day', showing that she really listens to her children when they need a break, especially during difficult times.

© Instagram Kourtney has only shared a handful of photos of Rocky since his arrival

"Now, with her youngest, Rocky 13, she has chosen to use the attachment style with a strong emphasis on emotional responsiveness and physical touch, creating secure emotional bonds that will allow her children to flourish in the future."

While very few photos of Rocky have been posted in the public domain, proud mom Kourtney recently opened up about her baby's arrival in a blog post on her lifestyle website, Poosh.

Kourtney wrote that her only daughter was responsible for packing the outfit for the baby to come home in, which she'd bought herself as a surprise. "P picked this out and bought it for the baby as a surprise for me, the sweetest."

© Instagram Kourtney with son Reign

Other items included were hats with matching swaddles, rubber pacifiers, car seats, extra clean wipes and diapers, and extra outfits (with matching swaddle blankets and hats, of course).

Kourtney also used a seam ripper to rid the outfit of all tags beforehand, writing: "I'm a little crazy and cut each tag out of every outfit for baby's comfort." Items from the Poosh founder's own bag include matching SKIMS pajamas for herself and Travis (which retail for $120 each), a toiletry bag with several creams, Arnica montana, nursing bras, and disposable black underwear ("The hospital provides white mesh ones but I like black. Anything to feel your best after birth is worth it – without sacrificing comfort").

She also added high-waisted postpartum underwear ("I've never tried them, but heard these are amazing after birth to help get your organs back into place"), Milkmaid tea, colostrum, collagen, cold packs, compression socks, and an outfit for her to go home in.

