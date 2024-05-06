Kourtney Kardashian's son sports edgy nail polish in new family photo alongside rarely-seen brother

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick co-parent three children, who are all growing up fast!

And this weekend, Scott took to Instagram to share a rare glimpse into his family's time together, which looked more than idyllic.

The Kardashians star posted a sweet photo of his nine-year-old son Reign, sitting next to his brother Mason, 14, outside at a restaurant by overlooking the ocean.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the nine-year-old was sporting an edgy black nail polish, and they had a lot to say!

"Great nail polish, Reign," one wrote, while another commented: "Love that he's expressing himself." A third added: "Wish I could do my nails that well!"

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Reign - sitting next to brother Mason - sporting cool black nail polish

Kourtney and Scott are also parents to 11-year-old Penelope. Kourtney went on to welcome baby son Rocky 13 in November with her husband Travis Barker, and is also stepmom to the Blink 182 star's children from his first relationship, Alabama and Landon, as well as his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, who he helped raise.

Scott and Kourtney dated on and off for nine years before separating for good in 2015. They now co-parent their children in close proximity, both living in Calabasas, California, where the rest of the famous Kardashian-Jenner family all reside.

© Denise Truscello Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian share three children together

Scott is still considered part of the family too, and has been pictured at several big events over the years, including a ski trip for New Year's Eve with his oldest children, while Kourtney and Travis stayed at home with their baby son Rocky.

The former couple previously opened up about this during a discussion on Poosh's website in 2020. Kourtney said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together.

Kourtney Kardashian is also mom to baby son Rocky

"And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better … like what else could you want."

More recently during an episode of The Kardashians in 2022, Scott gave a fresh insight into co-parenting with his former partner, following her marriage to Travis.

© Rodin Eckenroth The Poosh founder is now married to Travis Barker

In a confessional, Scott admitted: "It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it’s becoming a huge adjustment losing her as kind of a best friend. Now we're really just more of co-parenters. I would say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."

He then went on to acknowledge that Kourtney was "in a real thing," with regards to her relationship with Travis. More recently, Kourtney opened up about her relationship today with Scott during a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, which had been filmed just after she got engaged to Travis.

She said: "I think it is really important for Scott to be accepting of [my] relationship [with Travis] so that the kids can feel good. I am sensitive to him and his feelings. I communicate to him about the kids and I make sure that he is good. But beyond that, I just got engaged and I want to be happy and be in the moment. I just don’t think this moment is about Scott."

