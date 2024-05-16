Will Smith shares deeper insight into his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith in frank statement

Will Smith is currently on the promotional circuit for the newest film in the buddy cop franchise Bad Boys, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and opened up about his own ride-or-dies like Martin Lawrence is in the popular franchise.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight after a screening of the film (which is scheduled for wide release on June 7), he gushed about the most dependable people by his side in his personal life.

"It's funny, I was just talking about this, I have always been blessed that there has never been a time in my life when I didn't look to the side and have a ride-or-die right there," he said, before admitting that one of his biggest ride-or-dies was definitely his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

"Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-die's I've ever had," he said while also listing DJ Jazzy Jeff and his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Alfonso Ribeiro as his other ride-or-dies.

Will, 55, and Jada's relationship came under the spotlight last year when Jada, 52, revealed in her memoir Worthy that the pair had been quietly separated for the last seven years.

She asserted that despite their separation, they had no intention of getting a divorce and still loved each other while also being present parents to their kids Willow and Jaden.

In the months since, it seems like the couple have found their way back to each other in ways stronger than before, frequently making appearances together and attending family gatherings together, most recently a Mother's Day celebration in Malibu.

Back in February, on the podcast PRETTYSMART, Jada was asked whether the relationship she and her Oscar-winning husband had was one she'd want for her daughter Willow as well.

She replied: "If it's going to help her become the woman I'm becoming, yes." Confirming that the couple intended to remain together long term, she continued: "Marriage is not a fairy tale. It's not. It's devastating and I fought, and I screamed, and I scratched for a long time."

Jada continued: "As much as Will and I have tried to get away from each other, it's not happening."

Calling him a "ride-or-die" of her own in a way, she added: "To know that I have someone by my side that, no matter what, is dedicated to learning how to love and learning how to love me, and vice versa, I don't know what else you could ask for."

During a previous appearance on Fearne Cotton's podcast Happy Place, she revealed the things she saw in Will that made her want to stay, sharing: "I saw in him that he is all sky, happy. He's looking at the glass as half full and I'm looking at it half empty. Even to this day…he's just always looking for a laugh."

Jada continued with a laugh: "What's going on? The world is stir crazy right now, and he is just looking for the laugh," emphasizing that he was still able to adapt to the more quiet times as well.