Kourtney Kardashian’s stepson Landon Barker, 20, admits why he’s never held brother Rocky

Landon Barker, the 20-year-old son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, recently opened up about his experience with the newest addition to the Barker/Kardashian clan, his half-brother Rocky Thirteen Barker.

In an intimate conversation with Entertainment Tonight at Spotify's Best New Artist party in Los Angeles, Landon shared insights into his life with stepmom Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and his father Travis, 48.

"It’s been amazing, it’s been great," Landon expressed, revealing his joy at the family's newest member, born in November.

Despite his enthusiasm, Landon admitted a personal hesitation, "OK, let me get down deep into it," he said, "I’m a little bit scared of babies. I have a baby fear. I feel like giving him until one. They are just so fragile, you know what I’m saying. I love him, he’s the most adorable baby ever, though."

Kourtney Kardashian with baby Rocky

Landon's candidness extended to his interactions with Kourtney, whom he loves dearly, and his father, with whom he shares a close bond.

"I love Kourtney; obviously. Me and my dad are extremely close, so I’m happy for them," he shared.

© Instagram Travis with Rocky

In a personal revelation, Landon mentioned that he refused to change Rocky's diapers, a decision that stirred discussions online.

During a previous interview, he boldly stated: "I will not" take on the diaper-changing duties. This led to a variety of responses on a Kardashians-themed Reddit forum, where many defended Landon's stance.

Landon explained why he won't hold his half-brother Rocky

Fans and critics alike weighed in, with one asserting: "Why should he? he’s not the one who chose to have a kid. it’s not his responsibility," while another remarked, "I can understand him It's isn't his child and they probably have 15 nannies to do it."

The consensus among the community seemed to be that it's not Landon's obligation to provide care for his half-brother, as he is not the parent.

Comments ranged from supportive to critical, with one explaining, "He was likely embarrassed by the question in the interview because who asks a teenage boy that expecting any other answer??"

Landon also shared moments from an Instagram livestream where he interacted with his 9-year-old stepbrother, Reign, Kourtney's son with Scott Disick.

© Getty Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya

During the livestream, Reign humorously asked if he could join, referring to Landon as if he were gaining a new little sibling.

Later, Reign made a brief, playful appearance, declaring, "Hello, it's your worst nightmare," before running off.

The union of Kourtney and Travis in May 2022 marked the blending of their families, creating a dynamic and expansive household. Kourtney's children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick—Mason, 14; Penelope, 11; and Reign—joined Travis's children, Alabama, 18, and Landon, in forming a new familial tapestry.

