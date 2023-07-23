Dylan Dreyer has been on vacation with her loved ones, but it wasn't quite the trip they were expecting!

The Today star and her young family are currently overseas but their luggage is somewhere completely different, resulting in everyone having to wear the very few items of clothing they had with them on the plane for the entire holiday.

The meteorologist took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her husband Brian Fichera and their three young sons, Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Rusty, one, smiling while perching on the window ledge at the airport.

Dylan Dreyer and her family's luggage is currently in Amsterdam

Alongside the photo, she wrote: "Family vacation! Little did we know these would be the clothes for the whole trip because our luggage is lost in Amsterdam. We’re not in Amsterdam. All that work packing…"

Dylan's Today co-stars were quick to send their support, with Sheinelle Jones writing: "Oh my goodness!" followed by love heart emojis, while Al Roker wrote: "Oh wow. We never check. Even when the kids were little."

Dylan and her husband Brian on their recent golf trip

Other followers offered advice for getting their luggage returned to them quickly. "Make sure you chase the airport and stay on top of this," one wrote, while another remarked: "I hope you get your luggage back, my friend used an air tag to locate his."

A third added: "Nooooooo! Oh my gosh! Oddly enough these are the memories that make a trip (but can be incredibly distressing in the moment). Cheers to shopping?????"

Dylan Dreyer with her Today co-stars

Dylan hasn't disclosed where she is heading on vacation, but no doubt she and her family will have a wonderful time, despite the mishap at the airport.

The star has only recently returned from Nevada, where she was competing in The American Century Championship. Dylan's husband came along with her as her caddy, and it looked like a great time was had by both.

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom to three young sons

Dylan is no stranger to going away and this year alone has seen herself travel across the United States for work, as well as going to the UK, where she spent time in London and Ascot during the famous horse racing event.

The star lives in a beautiful apartment in New York City, and also has a vacation home by the beach. She loves nothing more than spending time with her family, and often shares sweet updates on her children on social media.

Dylan Dreyer with husband Brian Fichera in the airport lounge

Most recently, just ahead of her vacation, Dylan shared a sweet series of photos of her oldest son Calvin accompanying her to the nail salon in New York City.

The doting mom revealed that the little boy was excited by the massage chairs, writing: "Dragged Cal with me to get my nails done. He liked the free massage chair. #boymom."

