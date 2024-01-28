Pregnant Emily Atack showcases growing baby bump in swimsuit selfie

Emily Atack showcased her blossoming baby bump at the weekend as she posed for a series of stunning snapshots.

In the glamorous images, which she uploaded to Instagram, Emily, 34, was a vision in a bump-skimming black swimsuit. She styled her wet blonde locks in a centre part and highlighted her chiselled features with a vampy beauty blend comprising a deep red lipstick, fluttery lashes and sculpting bronzer.

© Instagram The pregnant star looked positively radiant

Emily elevated her maternity swimwear look with a pair of large silver hoop earrings and a cluster of coordinating silver rings. Perfection!

Posing up a storm, the pregnant star, who is believed to be dating Dr Alisatir Garner, beamed as she sweetly cradled her growing baby bump.

© Instagram Emily showed off her growing bump in a flattering swimsuit

"Me and baby went for a swim" Emily wrote in her caption, followed by a red heart emoji.

The Inbetweeners actress first shared news of her pregnancy in December 2023. She made the announcement on Instagram with a beautiful black-and-white selfie giving centre stage to her bare baby bump.

Sharing her news, she wrote in her caption: "Hello everyone, it's been a little while but I'm back with some news. I'm delighted to share with you all that we're having a baby!! I've never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time."

Emily went on to say: "I've got to know my body on such an insane level. It's made me appreciate the one I've been given SO much, I'm doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I'm growing."

She finished by adding: "I'm so happy to be writing all of this to you all. You've always stuck by me through the years, do stick around to watch me enter my mum era. Christ. Let's go."

© Getty Images The TV star announced her pregnancy in December 2023

Her post quickly racked up thousands of likes, with fans taking to the comments section to share sweet messages of congratulations. Amongst the messages, Ruth Langsford gushed: "What WONDERFUL news! Congratulations. What a lucky baby to have the yummiest Mummy!" while Denise Welch added: "Omg!!! Amazing!! Your mum must be beside herself!!!!"

While the TV star has shared a glimpse inside her pregnancy journey, she tends to keep details of her romance with alleged beau Alistair under wraps. The lovebirds have only been pictured together on one occasion in September last year.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dr Alistair Garner is a Materials scientist. He got his PhD and Masters from the University of Manchester and also worked there as a lecturer.

Prior to finding love with Alistair, Emily has been linked to a string of famous faces including the likes of Harry Styles, Seann Walsh and Big Brother star Liam McGough.