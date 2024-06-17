Joe Wicks welcomes fourth child with wife Rosie - see adorable photos

Congratulations are in order for Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie who welcomed their fourth child on Monday.

The fitness coach announced their baby news on Instagram with a series of adorable photos. In one snapshot, proud dad Joe could be seen cradling their newborn son, whilst in a second photo, Joe and Rosie's daughter looked adorable as she beamed at her baby brother.

"Today at 9.30am we welcomed our 4th baby into the world," Joe gushed in his caption.

"A little boy weighing 7lbs 13oz. Rosie gave birth at home. The NHS midwives from St Peter's hospital were amazing. Rosie and the baby are both doing well and getting some rest."

The star's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share messages of congratulations. "Oh that's awesome, congratulations to everyone", wrote one, while a second chimed in: "Congratulations to you all, Rosie is a superhero!!!" and a third sweetly added: "Beyond happy for you all! Enjoy all the precious newborn snuggles."

In February, Joe revealed that his wife Rosie had to be rushed to hospital to have her appendix removed.

Alongside an image of Rosie's bare baby bump, the author penned: "Rosie had to go into hospital last week to have her appendix out. She and the baby are all good. She's on the mend now [red heart emoji] #21weeks."

Joe and Rosie, who wed in 2019, announced that they were expecting their fourth child together back in January. At the time, they uploaded a wholesome family photo in which Rosie was pictured cradling her blossoming bump in a chocolate brown catsuit.

Alongside the image, Joe, 38, wrote: "Baby number 4 incoming #20weeks."

Aside from their baby boy, the couple are also doting parents to daughter Leni, one, daughter Indie, five, and son Marley, three.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Joe opened up about his methods to remain "calm" and "present" when he's with his family.

Reflecting on his decision to limit tech time, Joe told us: "Having windows where I'm not on the phone has been so powerful for me. I'm doing this where between six pm and eight pm, I turn my phone off and put it away.

"[Instead] I'm playing with the kids, we're kicking the football around the house. And honestly, I'm having [the best] week and it's like the [most] fun two hours of my life."

Joe added that the shift away from tech has changed his mindset as well as had an impact on how he interacts with his children. "I'm not rushing to get back to my phone, I don't rush bedtime stories."