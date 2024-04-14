Carrie Underwood's impossibly toned legs shine in sparkly blue ruffled dress

Carrie Underwood made an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry this weekend in Nashville to pay a moving tribute to late country star Toby Keith.

While performing a variety of other songs from her own discography, she also broke out into a rendition of his hit "Should've Been a Cowboy," and received rave reviews from the crowd.

The 41-year-old musician gushed about her time at the Opry on social media, sharing photos from stage as well as a look at her dazzling blue dress.

Carrie wore a magnificent blue wrap dress with a voluminous ruffled skirt, covered in floral print and sequined detailing, a plunging neckline, and a dramatic train courtesy of the skirt falling behind her.

The skirt emphasized her insanely toned legs as well, while light accents of jewelry completed the look. Her hair was styled in loose waves and she opted for a fresh faced makeup look.

"Always a wonderful night when it's a night at the @opry!" she penned. "I consider myself so incredibly blessed to be a part of this family! Thanks for the [love]." She received gushing praise from fans like: "I don't know how someone continues to get more beautiful but she does!!" and: "Your dress is insanely gorgeous. You look so stunning," as well as: "Gorg!! You look like Cinderella!"

The "Jesus Take The Wheel" singer was inducted into the Opry in 2008, three years after winning season four of American Idol, and has since become a staple at the beloved country music stage. She made her performance debut just two weeks after winning the singing competition.

© Getty Images Carrie has been a staple at the Opry for nearly two decades

"It's kind of magical," she told the Opry after her debut show, a two-song set which received enthusiastic reviews. "I don't feel like I deserve this at all."

She spoke about the magic of seeing performances at the Opry when she was younger, saying: "I don't even know how, but I always knew what it was. You don't have to see it or hear it, you automatically just know what it is. That's how legendary it is."

© Getty Images The country star made her Opry debut in 2005, just two weeks after her "American Idol" win

Carrie was invited in March 2008 to join by Randy Travis, and was inducted by none other than Garth Brooks. "The induction award they gave me says, 'Hey, you're a part of the family.' It means a lot to me because it's the heart of country music, the church, the sacred place, the super-elite club that says you love this music."

In a 2022 interview on The Rob + Holly Show, Carrie specifically talked about her fashion choices for the Opry, explaining: "I'm very particular when it comes to my Opry wardrobe. You see pictures on the wall or looking up things about the Grand Ole Opry, and I feel like the women always dressed a certain caliber. It was very rhinestones; it was very shiny."

© Getty Images She was inducted in 2008 by country legend Garth Brooks

"It was a certain kind of dress. I love trying to carry that legacy on because they were just so beautiful to me."

