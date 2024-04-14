Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Carrie Underwood's impossibly toned legs shine in sparkly blue ruffled dress
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Carrie Underwood's impossibly toned legs shine in sparkly blue ruffled dress

The "Before He Cheats" singer also honored late country star Toby Keith

2 minutes ago
Carrie Underwood at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City.
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
Share this:

Carrie Underwood made an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry this weekend in Nashville to pay a moving tribute to late country star Toby Keith.

While performing a variety of other songs from her own discography, she also broke out into a rendition of his hit "Should've Been a Cowboy," and received rave reviews from the crowd.

The 41-year-old musician gushed about her time at the Opry on social media, sharing photos from stage as well as a look at her dazzling blue dress.

Recommended videoYou may also likeCarrie Underwood returns to Opry for special show

Carrie wore a magnificent blue wrap dress with a voluminous ruffled skirt, covered in floral print and sequined detailing, a plunging neckline, and a dramatic train courtesy of the skirt falling behind her.

The skirt emphasized her insanely toned legs as well, while light accents of jewelry completed the look. Her hair was styled in loose waves and she opted for a fresh faced makeup look.

View post on Instagram
 

"Always a wonderful night when it's a night at the @opry!" she penned. "I consider myself so incredibly blessed to be a part of this family! Thanks for the [love]." She received gushing praise from fans like: "I don't know how someone continues to get more beautiful but she does!!" and: "Your dress is insanely gorgeous. You look so stunning," as well as: "Gorg!! You look like Cinderella!"

MORE: Carrie Underwood rocks metallic bodysuit and chaps in dynamite new photos

The "Jesus Take The Wheel" singer was inducted into the Opry in 2008, three years after winning season four of American Idol, and has since become a staple at the beloved country music stage. She made her performance debut just two weeks after winning the singing competition.

In this image released on April 18, Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on April 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.© Getty Images
Carrie has been a staple at the Opry for nearly two decades

"It's kind of magical," she told the Opry after her debut show, a two-song set which received enthusiastic reviews. "I don't feel like I deserve this at all."

READ: Who will replace Katy Perry on American Idol? From Jennifer Lopez to Carrie Underwood, here's who could take the job

She spoke about the magic of seeing performances at the Opry when she was younger, saying: "I don't even know how, but I always knew what it was. You don't have to see it or hear it, you automatically just know what it is. That's how legendary it is."

Singer/Songwriter Carrie Underwood is suprised by Opry Member and Singer/Songwriter Randy Travis when Randy invites Carrie to become a member of The Grand Ole Opry. Carrie just finished singing her version of his 1988 #1 hit ?I Told You So,? a song she included on her current album Carnival Ride. This birthday surprise happen during Opry Live on GAC: Great American Country at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville Tennessee on March 15, 2008© Getty Images
The country star made her Opry debut in 2005, just two weeks after her "American Idol" win

Carrie was invited in March 2008 to join by Randy Travis, and was inducted by none other than Garth Brooks. "The induction award they gave me says, 'Hey, you're a part of the family.' It means a lot to me because it's the heart of country music, the church, the sacred place, the super-elite club that says you love this music."

MORE: Carrie Underwood's son makes magical discovery at family home in heartwarming photo

In a 2022 interview on The Rob + Holly Show, Carrie specifically talked about her fashion choices for the Opry, explaining: "I'm very particular when it comes to my Opry wardrobe. You see pictures on the wall or looking up things about the Grand Ole Opry, and I feel like the women always dressed a certain caliber. It was very rhinestones; it was very shiny."

Carrie Underwood is inducted as the newest member of The Grand Ole Opry by fellow Opry member Garth Brooks. Brooks presented Underwood with The Opry Members Award, The award's wooden base is made from the Pews at The Ryman Auditorium, The first home of The Grand Ole Opry. The induction ceremony was held during OPRY LIVE on GAC which Carrie performed 3 songs on May 10, 2008.© Getty Images
She was inducted in 2008 by country legend Garth Brooks

"It was a certain kind of dress. I love trying to carry that legacy on because they were just so beautiful to me."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox. 

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more