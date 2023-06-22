Travis Barker's daughter Alabama support for mom Shanna Moakler revealed amid Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy

The Blink-182 drummer shares kids Alabama and Landon with the former Miss USA contestant

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama Barker may have been by her stepmom Kourtney Kardashian's side when she announced her pregnancy to the world at a Blink-182 concert — but she's making sure to support her mom too.

Alabama is the punk rock drummer's eldest daughter with ex-wife Shanna Moekler; the couple were married from 2004 to 2008 and share son Landon Barker, 17, plus her daughter Atiana, 24, with her ex Oscar de la Hoya.

Though Shanna has already given Travis and Kourtney her stamp of approval after the pregnancy announcement, her daughter made sure she felt the love regardless.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian reveals she's pregnant with Travis Barker's baby

MORE: Kim Kardashian's unexpected message to pregnant Kourtney Kardashian following feud

Days after Kravis' instantly viral pregnancy announcement, Shanna took to Instagram to reveal the sweet gesture she received from her teenage daughter, a flower arrangement with the note: "Just because. I love you Mom."

Sharing a video of the beautiful flowers on her Instagram Stories, she tagged Alabama and wrote: "I love you."

MORE: What is Kourtney Kardashian Barker's net worth?

Not long after the baby announcement, after social media users, perhaps in search of drama, took to Shanna's comment sections on her Instagram posts to highlight her ex's baby news, she confirmed she was already aware of the special news for a while.

© Instagram Kourtney's announcement was a nod to Blink-182's 'All the Small Things' music video

She replied to one fan's comment with: "I've known for weeks this is not new news to me," next to a red heart emoji.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship timeline

MORE: Kris Jenner breaks down in tears in new footage of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding

Shanna later maintained to Entertainment Tonight: "I'm very excited for them," adding: "[I] hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world."

© Getty Kourtney and Travis will soon have six kids between them

Kourtney shared the very first glimpse into her pregnancy on Sunday, when took to Instagram Sunday with a slew of adorable photos of her and Travis from the concert Saturday night, highlighting her adorable belly.

© Getty Shanna, pictured here in 2010, has three kids herself

The first photos sees her in the see-through, teal mesh turtleneck and leather pants she wore for the momentous occasion, while her husband is fittingly pretending to play the drums on his wife's bump. In another shot the bump appears in all its glory while the punk rock drummer is planting a kiss on it, plus others see them affectionately hugging each other.

The reality star also included behind-the-scenes shots of her epic announcement, including one of her writing the now famous "Travis I'm Pregnant" sign, plus another one of her flashing it at the concert, where her daughter with Scott Disick, Penelope, ten, plus Kim Kardashian's daughter North, also ten, and Alabama, are all standing around her at the concert.

"Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan," the soon-to-be mom-of-four wrote in her caption.

© Getty The couple have been open about their difficult journey trying to expand their family

Kourtney and Travis first started dating in 2021, though they knew each other and were both friends and neighbors for over a decade before that.

They got engaged in October of that year after Travis popped the question during a beachside proposal, surrounded by a bed of red roses. The two then got legally married in April 2022, which was followed by an extravagant wedding in Italy the following month.