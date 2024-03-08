Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's son Rocky is growing up fast - see new family photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's son, Rocky, is now four months old and is already a globe-trotter.

The little boy - who has been kept out of the spotlight since his birth in November - has spent the last few weeks in Australia with his famous family.

On Thursday, Kourtney revealed it was finally time to head back to America and shared some snapshots of their travels.

The first image was an adorable photo of Rocky's silhouetted foot in front of a window on the plane.

He appears to have grown so much since they first shared a photo of him just a few weeks after his birth, and he's not the only one getting bigger as his siblings, Reign, nine, Penelope, 11, and Mason, 14, are too.

While her oldest son didn't accompany them on their trip, Kourtney's photos of her middle children sparked a reaction too.

Penelope's long, false nails were highlighted, as was her resemblance to her famous mom. Reign painted his nails black and wore a beanie and chunky, gold chain. Once again fans couldn't help but remark on how much he looks like a little Justin Bieber.

© Instagram Rocky was tiny in the first photos shared by his parents

Kourtney expressed how happy she was to be able to spend quality time with her kids in the caption that read: "Feeling so grateful for every single second of time with my babies. Rare to get 2 full weeks of 24/7 time as they get older! Thank you Australia for the beautiful memories (minus the spiders)."

Mason stayed in Los Angeles with his dad, Scott Disick, rather than travel to Australia.

© Instagram Kourtney and Penelope look so alike

The day before his family set off home, he appeared in a post on his aunt, Khloe Kardashian's Instagram, and showed off his bold new appearance.

In a clip, which can be viewed below, Mason rocked a double denim outfit with multiple pieces of Chrome Hearts jewelry.

His outfit packed a punch and featured a pair of tan boots, baggy cropped jeans, and a matching jean shirt.

Mason accessorized with a silver chain which was clipped to one of the pockets on his jeans, a brown belt with a silver buckle, multiple rings, and a Rolex watch.

He got the seal of approval from Khloe who could be heard saying: "Fit check, Chrome, Chrome, show me your belt, show me the belt, yes, Mason.""Oh, fit check, let me see these rings," she added. "What is happening? Chrome! Chrome! Chrome!"

