Paris Hilton shares glitzy family photos from first Easter since welcoming baby daughter London

It's an extra special holiday weekend for Paris Hilton and her family, as it's the first Easter she celebrates since becoming a mom of two.

It was during another holiday, Thanksgiving, that the "Stars Are Blind" singer made the surprise announcement – to both her fans and family alike – that she had welcomed a second baby, daughter London Marilyn.

She and her husband Carter Reum, who she married in November of 2021, previously welcomed son Phoenix Barron in January of last year.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Paris Hilton's son Phoenix takes after his mom at a disco

In honor of Easter Sunday, Paris took to Instagram and shared a round of photos recapping her family's Easter celebrations.

She first shared a snap in which she is sporting a hot pink Rebecca Vallance mini dress with matching Valentino rock-stud heels, sitting on her colorfully adorned grand staircase with little Phoenix sitting on her lap.

Phoenix is sporting a teddy bear printed lounge set with a matching bear hat, and seems happy as can be surrounded by countless little bunny and Easter egg figurines painted in purple, blue and yellow.

"Me and my little Easter bear," Paris wrote in her caption. Fans then quickly took to the comments section under the post to gush about the sweet pics, with one writing: "I love the picture with the PEEPS! Happy Easter momma and baby P!" as others followed suit with: "I hope the easter bunny was good to you guys this year!!!!" and: "Aww Phoenix is growing up so quickly," as well as: "Happy Easter gorge! Phoenix is growing too fast. These pics are everything!"

MORE: Paris Hilton's son Phoenix is following in his mom's footsteps aged one, as he has a big night out

MORE: Paris Hilton throws lavish pink-themed party with son Phoenix as her special guest

Her husband Carter also added: "The cutest happiest boy [with] the best mamma ever," alongside a string of heart emojis.

© Instagram Paris shared some hilarious BTS from the Easter photoshoot

Paris previously also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the family photoshoot, in which Carter is on the ground with Phoenix on his belly, and she marveled at the fact that she and her son have the same laugh.

"When you and your baby have the same laugh," she wrote over the video, and added in the caption: "He gets it from his mama," with the hashtag for her two mottos, "Sliving Mom" and "That's Hot."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.