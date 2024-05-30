Paris Hilton's children look adorable in matching outfits on 'magical' family vacation

Paris Hilton has shared some adorable photos of her two children during their Hawaiian family vacation.

The 43-year-old and her husband Carter Reum are enjoying making "magical memories" with their son Phoenix, one, and daughter London, six months.

Taking to Instagram, Paris posted a carousel of photos of Phoenix and his baby sister – and they looked so cute wearing matching floral outfits.

Baby London rocked a dress with the green and pink print alongside a huge pink bow on her head, while Phoenix's shirt and shorts combo had the same print.

Paris' outfit also echoed her children's, and she looked beach-ready in a flowing green dress with multi-colored floral applique.

Several photos featured Paris with her two kids on the beach as they enjoyed the sunset.

© Instagram Phoenix and London looked adorable in matching outfits

Captioning the post, she penned: "Magical Memories at @GrandWailea that I will cherish forever."

Her followers also "loved the matching outfits" and many gushed over what a "beautiful family" Paris has.

© Instagram Paris and Carter welcomed their kids via surrogate

Paris and Carter welcomed their children via surrogate last year. They announced Phoenix's birth in January, and London's on Thanksgiving in November, two weeks after she was born.

When Paris announced London's surprise birth, she shared a photo of an adorable pink babygrow personalized with her moniker, a pair of cute heart sunglasses, and a knitted teddy bear.

© Instagram Paris adores being a mom

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Paris explained the inspiration behind her daughter's name 'London Marilyn Hilton Reum.'

She said: "Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it's my favorite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together."

Paris waited a few months before she shared photos of London's face, previously explaining why she had kept her hidden.

© Instagram Paris is enjoying a family vacation in Hawaii

"I feel like my life has just been so public with everything," she told E! News. "So, I just wanted to keep my little girl to me."

Another reason Paris may have held off on sharing photos of London is because of cruel comments she has received in the past about her son's appearance.

In October, Paris responded to people who made negative remarks about the size of Phoenix's head during his first trip to New York City.

© Instagram Paris' son Phoenix is getting so big

"Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else's for that matter is unacceptable," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I've worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return."

© @parishilton Paris and Carter hope to have more children

Paris continued: "If I don't post my baby, people assume I'm not a great mother, and if I do post him there are some people who are cruel and hateful. I'm a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable and angelic.

"I've dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember. Phoenix is my world and has been the biggest blessing of my life."