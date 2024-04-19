Paris Hilton shares first photos of baby London and fans are all saying the same thing

Paris Hilton has finally shared photos of her daughter London, five months after the little one was born.

The socialite took to social media to share the precious moments with her baby girl. The photos portrayed Paris, her husband Carter, London and Phoenix having a beautiful family outing in nature.

© @parishilton The first photo of London

London sat on Paris' knee in an idyllic field. The mom-of-two wore a floral dress as she held little London, wearing baby pink, with a beautiful bow on her head. Meanwhile, Phoenix - a growing boy at one years old - looked lively in a light linen shirt and shorts. Carter looked ever the doting father in the photos.

Paris shared an emotional, personal caption to accompany the adorable photoshoot.

"Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum", she said. "I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember. I'm so grateful she is here."

© @parishilton A family photo

"I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother", Paris continued.

She then added: "My incredible journey through motherhood has inspired a new, deeply personal song with my dear friend Sia called 'Fame Won’t Love You.' The song serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family is more valuable than anything else in the world.

© @parishilton Paris and London

"It’s an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart - whether with family, friends, or yourself I hope you love it as much as I do. It would mean the world for you to listen to #FameWontLoveYou on repeat today Link in bio".

Paris has kept London out of the spotlight, leading to fans asking questions about when they might see the little one. Upon seeing photos of the baby, they all said the same thing.

© @parishilton Paris shares a photo with her son Phoenix

"London you’re the perfect little princess", one person cooed. Another concurred: "She's beautiful...just like her mommy!"

Some fans even commented on how similar Phoenix and London looked.

"Awweee she looks so much like Phoenix", said one fan. A second chimed in: "if i was told London and Phoenix were twins i’d COMPLETELY believe it!!!!"

Paris announced the birth of London over Thanksgiving in 2023, sharing a snap of a pink onesie with the name "London" printed on it. Documents filed with Los Angeles County's Vital Records, said London was born on November 11, 2023 - her parents' wedding anniversary.