Paris Hilton's 4 multi-million-dollar engagement rings - and the one she rejected

Paris Hilton is happily married to Carter Reum, but the 43-year-old socialite was engaged three times before she met her husband.

In 2002, model Jason Shaw proposed, followed by Greek socialite Paris Latsi in 2005 and actor Chris Zylka in 2018. None of her former romances lasted, with Paris ending her relationships before they walked down the aisle.

Paris found love with her long-term friend Carter in 2019, and he popped the question on the beach in a "tropical paradise" on her 40th birthday in February 2021.

Join us as we discover Paris' four dazzling engagement rings, from sentimental diamonds to swapped yellow stones…

Grand Palais-inspired ring from Carter Reum

The hotel heiress announced her engagement to Carter in February 2021 by posting photos of his beach proposal on Instagram and ParisHilton.com.

She told her social media followers: "When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise.

"As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever."

The venture capitalist presented The Simple Life star with a gorgeous emerald-cut diamond ring designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier, which was reportedly inspired by the vaulted glass ceiling of the Grand Palais.

© Edward Berthelot The mother-of-two's ring is worth between $1 - 3 million

Mike Fried, CEO of Diamond Pro, told HELLO! that the estimated price tag of the one-of-a-kind piece of jewellery was around $3 million.

"It is a masterpiece of design with the hidden halo to go along with the trapezoid three-stone ring style," he said, adding: "I would say that it has dwarfed the $2 million her last ring was worth."

Meanwhile, Olivia Landau, founder of The Clear Cut, suggested it had a slightly more modest (but still eye-watering) worth. "The ring is an emerald cut set with trapezoid-size stones. It is an estimated 10-15ct center stone which could range from $500,000 to over $1,000,000!" she said.

The couple tied the knot at her late grandfather Barron Hilton's Bel-Air estate in 2021 and are now proud parents to son Phoenix and daughter London.

Sentimental ring from Chris Zylka

Chris Zylka proposed to Paris on a snowy mountaintop during a ski trip to Aspen, Colorado in 2018. At the time, Paris described herself as "the luckiest girl in the world" as she showed off her giant rock.

© Instagram Chris Zylka proposed on a snowy mountain in Aspen

Estimated to be worth £1.5 million ($1.9 million), it featured a 20-carat diamond inspired by her family.

Jewellery designer and diamond expert Michael Greene told People: "Paris, at one point in time, told Chris she really loved her mother's pear-shaped diamond, and when Chris came to me that was his request.

© Instagram She showed off her giant pear-shaped engagement ring

"The pear-shape really jumped out for him and ultimately for her. He did some fishing, but in the end it was all him. He's a smart guy, and hangs out a lot with the family, and I think she realised how much she liked her mum's ring."

Paris hit the headlines in March 2018 after she temporarily lost her engagement ring while partying in a Miami nightclub, according to Page Six. The star reportedly lost it while dancing at the huge music venue the RC Cola Plant, but her security team found it in an ice bucket at another VIP table.

Rejected yellow diamond from Paris Latsis

© J. Vespa Paris was given a yellow diamond ring by Paris Latsis but swapped it for a white diamond

Paris, then 24, started dating Paris Latsis, a 27-year-old Greek heir to a shipping fortune, in 2004.

They got engaged after a whirlwind eight-month romance, with her partner popping the question with a yellow diamond – which Paris reportedly changed.

The story goes that her fiancé then offered her the choice of 15 engagement rings, and she picked a 24-carat emerald-cut diamond flanked by two baguettes.

© Theo Wargo The star was given a choice of 15 rings

It was reportedly worth around $4.5 million, but Paris sent the money to a good cause after their split. She auctioned the ring to provide aid for people affected by Hurricane Katrina.

The This is Paris star released a statement that read: "I'm sad to announce that I've called off my engagement. Over the last couple months, I've realized that this is the right decision for me. We remain best of friends, and I'll always love him. I hope people will respect my privacy during this emotional time."

Pear-cut diamond ring from Jason Shaw

© Richard Young/Shutterstock

Paris started dating the Tommy Hilfiger model in 2001, and he proposed the following year with a pear-shaped diamond set on a yellow gold band. Very few details were released about the engagement, but reports suggested the rock was between 10 and 15 carats, making its value an estimated $1 million.

The couple's engagement only lasted a few months before they split in 2003.

