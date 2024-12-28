Jeremy Clarkson's Christmas baby joy revealed in new photos

Jeremy Clarkson received an extra special gift this Christmas as he became a grandfather once again. Jeremy's eldest daughter, Emily Clarkson, welcomed her second child with husband, Alex Andrew, following her difficult pregnancy.

© Instagram Emily welcomed her baby girl during the Christmas period

The podcast host, 30, shared the exciting news on her Instagram on Saturday as she posted a picture of herself laying in a hospital bed cradling her newborn. Emily captioned the post: "She's here," adding, "Xanthe Fiadh Andrew arrived a few days ago and just brought the sunshine with her". Emily finished off the caption by stating: "We are all so happy".

Friends and family flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their bundle of joy.

© Instagram The podcast host faced a difficult second pregnancy

Emily previously shared the challenges she had faced during her second pregnancy as she revealed it was "the hardest thing I have ever been through" after suffering with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness that causes prolonged and severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. The condition was also experienced by the Princess of Wales in all three of her pregnancies.

Last week, Emily posted a stunning snap on Instagram which depicted her showing off her growing bump in a sheer embroidered top, black underpants, and a pair of trainers. In the caption, Jeremy's daughter opened up about how, by 16 weeks, she weighed less than before she was pregnant. The podcaster had been hospitalised for dehydration, resulting in her being bed-bound and feeling "physically sick".

She continued to explain how the experience caused her prenatal depression. Emily said: "It has been the hardest thing I have ever been through, harder in my second pregnancy than my first, due largely to the devastating guilt I felt not being able to be there in the way I wanted for my first daughter whilst making my second."

The mother-of-two thanked her followers for their well-wishes and hoped that speaking out would ensure that other's received the support they needed during pregnancy.

Emily and Alex welcomed their first child, Arlo Rose, in February 2023. The couple announced they were expecting a second child in July as Emily shared a montage of her family at the beach. She wrote: "Our baby girl is going to be a big sister. So so so so excited to share that we're expecting another little girl."

Jeremy shares Emily, son Finlo, 26, and daughter Katya, 23, with his ex-wife Frances Cain. The pair split in 2014 after 21 years of marriage.