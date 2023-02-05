Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter Emily welcomes first child - see sweet photo Emily Clarkson has given birth to a daughter with her husband Alex Andrew

Jeremy Clarkson's 28-year-old daughter Emily took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she has given birth to her first child, a daughter, named Arlo Rose Andrew.

Sharing a sweet update with her followers, Emily shared an intimate glimpse of Arlo's first moments in hospital following her birth as she cradled her baby on her chest. The new mother penned a heartfelt tribute to her daughter in the caption. "Arlo Rose Andrew [chick emoji] 1/2/23."

She added: "We're all doing really well at home and just loving this time hanging out as a family so will be back online in a little bit xxxxxxx" Ahead of her heartwarming baby announcement, Emily marked her ten-year anniversary with her beau Alex Andrew.

"Celebrating 10 years (!!!!!!) with my best friend," she penned. "I love our life and I cannot wait to see you be the best dad to the luckiest little girl. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I adore you," Emily gushed on Instagram, sharing a series of loved-up couple photos with her husband.

Emily shared Arlo's sweet first moments on Instagram

The couple's joyous news comes shortly after Emily's dad's controversial comments about Meghan Markle made headlines.

Breaking her silence on the Clarkson's Farm star's shocking comments about Prince Harry's wife, Emily made it clear that she disagreed with her father's words in a strongly-worded Instagram Story.

Emily and her husband James tied the knot in 2022

"My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media," she wrote.

"I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred."

She was writing in response to a newspaper column by her 62-year-old father, in which – among other controversial comments – he expressed that he "hates" the Duchess of Sussex, claiming that everyone in his age bracket feels the same.

The father-daughter duo typically get along well

Jeremy has since issued a public apology for his column, which was branded as "grossly misogynistic" by readers on Twitter.

The Grand Tour presenter is yet to comment publicly on his daughter's baby news, making him a grandfather for the first time.

