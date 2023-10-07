Strictly’s Nigel Harman's family life with actress wife and never-seen daughter

Nigel Harman is creating quite a stir on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with Katya Jones. The duo topped the leaderboard on show one with their passionate Paso Doble and fans are already tipping them to lift the glitterball trophy.

Nigel, 50, is best known for playing Dennis Rickman in EastEnders and Max Christie in Casualty, as well as starring as Lord Farquaad in Shrek the Musical.

Find out about Nigel’s family life below…

WATCH: Nigel and Katya dancing the Viennese Waltz

Who is Nigel Harman married to?

TV star Nigel is married to Lucy Liemann; the couple tied the knot in 2011.

© Ian Gavan Nigel Harman and his wife Lucy Liemann

Lucy, 49, has starred in numerous shows, from The Bill and Agatha Christie's Poirot to the ITV comedy-drama series, Moving Wallpaper. She also appeared in movies The Bourne Ultimatum and The Child in Time.

Nigel and Lucy reportedly met while filming the fourth season of the BBC drama series, Hotel Babylon.

© Photo: Getty Images Actor Nigel Harman

Does Nigel Harman have any children?

Yes, Nigel and his wife Lucy share one daughter together, welcoming her in 2012. Their daughter’s name is not known.

It seems that Nigel is starring in Strictly as his daughter is a huge fan of the show.

He told whattowatch.com: "Basically Strictly has been on in our house for a while now. My daughter’s really into it and we sit down and watch it as a family, so that was a good enough reason to say yes!”

He added: “Although when I told my wife she just laughed – I’m not sure if it was because she’s thrilled for me or she was picturing me dancing!"

© Guy Levy Nigel Harman and Katya Jones

Nigel recently told the Radio Times that his wife and daughter have been watching him and Katya in rehearsals, revealing: “My wife and daughter popped in to watch us go through our routine and they really enjoyed it. It was really lovely.”

Sadly, Nigel and Lucy’s daughter is too young to support her dad in person due to Strictly’s 16+ rule for audience members, reveals the publication.

Nevertheless, Katya revealed how happy Nigel’s daughter is with his performances: "I will tell you her little face - she was so proud! That's all that matters isn't it at the end of the day."

