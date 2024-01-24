Aljaz Skorjanec shares adorable video of baby Lyra following mum Janette's heartbreaking confession

Aljaz Skorjanec is every inch the doting dad and on Monday, he shared the most adorable video of his little girl, Lyra Rose.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional was cosied up to his first-born and gently blew a '"raspberry" next to her cheek. She adorably followed suit and blew a number of raspberries for the camera. See the full clip below.

Aljaz Skorjanec shares adorable video of Lyra Rose blowing raspberries

"Blowing raspberries submachine [smilie with sunglasses emoji]". The pair were cuddled up on the sofa of their chic Cheshire home. Lyra looked adorable in a cream babygrow and green patterned bib.

The sweet moment went down a treat with followers who couldn't get over the heartwarming moment. "I agree! She’s absolutely right!" alongside a red love heart emoji. Mum Janette Manrara also weighed in writing: "Delicious!!!!"

© Instagram Janette shared her sadness from being away from Lyra

Janette is currently away from her family whilst performing in the Strictly Come Dancing! Live tour. On Tuesday, the mum-of-one made a heartbreaking confession about being away from Lyra. She said: " "It'll be [the] longest I've been away from her. It's hard but loving what I do and being busy helps. See you tonight Sheffield. In the meantime, I'll watch this video over and over [white heart emoji]," alongside a video of her cuddling her daughter.

Little Lyra did accompany her mum to the start of rehearsals along with Aljaz but the trio parted ways when Janette entered the gruelling technical rehearsals.

One special moment from Lyra's trip to visit her mum was when she stepped on the Strictly stage. The heartfelt trip was very close to Janette's heart. She penned: "Such a beautiful moment having Lyra [rose emoji] and @aljazskorjanec come to visit and get on stage w/ me.

"I was pregnant w/ her all of the @strictlycomedancinglive last year, so it was quite a full circle moment to have her on stage. I miss them both, but so thrilled to show her one day how much mami loved doing what she did and how wonderful it is to bring so much joy to those who come watch. Feeling very blessed."

Lyra already looks set for the the stage

The featured photo of the post showed Lyra being cradled by her parents with Aljaz holding his daughter's arm in a dancer-esque post. Janette also shared a video of Lyra's big moment.

"This is where mummy works, this is mummy's job," Janette said to her daughter who looked so sweet wearing a cream love-heart-adorned tracksuit, matching cream bow, and white shoes.

The couple welcomed Lyra back in July 2023 just months after upping sticks and moving to Cheshire. The couple announced the news their bundle of joy arrived with a sweet photo from the hospital. Captioning the post were the words: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," alongside a rose emoji.