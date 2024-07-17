Janette Manrara models rarely-seen backless wedding midi dress in intimate photo with Aljaz

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have been basking in parenting bliss since welcoming baby Lyra in July 2023, but they took a break from sharing adorable family updates to mark their seventh wedding anniversary.

The Strictly: It Takes Two host and the Strictly Come Dancing professional tied the knot in multiple ceremonies spanning three countries in June 2017, but Janette reminisced about their Slovenia nuptials.

"7 years together, ups and downs, highs and lows, but always together through it all. Our love is deeper than I can ever begin to explain. I love you Bučko…..Happy Anniversary," she wrote.

She shared an unseen photo of the newlyweds sharing an intimate moment at their top table during their wedding breakfast.

Aljaz went in for a tender kiss with his bride, who showed off her glittering backless wedding dress with her back to the camera. This is one of the few glimpses she's provided of her second bridal gown, which boasted a low back trimmed with embellishments and a delicate strap to hold the shoulders up.

In a rare video of their wedding reception, Janette revealed the front featured a plunging neckline, a fitted silhouette and a pencil skirt with an unconventional midi length.

© David M. Benett The couple enjoyed wedding ceremonies in three countries

Earlier in the day, the professional dancer had looked radiant in an ivory strapless silk wedding dress for her hilltop ceremony. Designed by her former Strictly partner, Julien Macdonald, the dress was inspired by Audrey Hepburn's character in one of Janette's favourite films, Sabrina. It featured a detachable overskirt with ruffled detailing at the back.

This marked the second of three celebrations, which took place in the UK, Slovenia and the US – the three places she calls home.

Janette and Aljaz's three weddings

© Getty Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec met on Burn the Floor in 2010

The couple's love story began in 2010 when Janette flew to London to perform alongside Aljaz in Burn The Floor.

While Aljaz joked it was love at first sight and he was ready to propose just hours after they met, he decided to wait until they had been dating for four years before he popped the question to Janette in a London restaurant.

Speaking of her first wedding, Janette told HELLO!: "The day we got married was in London, 15 July. That was in London at Chelsea town hall. My parents and brother and sister and Aljaz's parents, his sister and her husband, and just our closest friends were all there. So that moment was 'the moment' when we signed the papers, marriage certificate."

Janette and Aljaz went on to have a bigger celebration at the Victorian Bath House in Bishopsgate with celebrity guests including Frankie Bridge, Louise Redknapp, Oti Mabuse, Katya Jones, Kevin Clifton and Anton du Beke.

© Instagram The couple share daughter Lyra, who was born in July 2023

After a tearful "Minnie Mouse minimoon" at Disneyland Paris for two days, they flew to Slovenia for their "dream" wedding on a hilltop.

"Finally, we went to Miami with my entire family and it just couldn't have been better. You know obviously, we were tired with all the flights and the hotels. But all of that is a part of what made it memorable," she added, before describing her weddings as "perfectly imperfect" and "magical."

For her Miami celebration, the bride wore a lace V-neck dress with an embellished waist and tiered ruffle skirt, while her husband looked dapper in an oyster-coloured waistcoat. See her party in her gown in the video...

WATCH: Janette Manrara dances in ruffled bridal gown at Miami wedding

DISCOVER: Strictly's Amanda Abbington prepares for 'epic' wedding after 30-minute first date