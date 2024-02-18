Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec share adorable birthday photo with baby Lyra after moving reunion

Janette Manrara melted her fans' hearts on Sunday, when she shared some new photos of her baby daughter Lyra.

The It Takes Two presenter took to Instagram to post the images, in honour of her husband Aljaz Skorjanec's birthday.

In the first stunning shot, the couple could be seen on a grand flight of stairs, with Janette wearing a stunning thigh-split dress and her husband looking dapper all in black, as they both held onto their little girl, who wore a sweet green-and-white dress with a matching bow in her hair.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Janette Manrara's baby Lyra Rose giggles in adorable at-home video

Another image showed the doting dad and his mini-me feeding a bird, with Lyra looking slightly sceptical! Janette revealed that the snaps were taken during a celebration at Longleat hosted by former Strictly contestant Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath.

In her caption, the dancer penned: "Thank you @emmathynn (the hostess with the mostess) for the best birthday celebration for @aljazskorjanec at @longleatofficial we could have asked for! It was Lyra's first visit! Cannot wait to be back [lion emoji].

Janette and Aljaz enjoyed the special occasion with Lyra View post on Instagram

"P.S. It doesn't look like it in her face but she really did LOVE the birds! [sideways crying-laughing emoji]." The fun get-together comes after Janette was reunited with her family after touring the country as the host of the Strictly live show.

Although Janette no longer dances on the TV show, she helmed the stage version this year while Aljaz was a stay-at-home dad.

© Instagram Aljaz Skorjanec feeding a bird with daughter Lyra

The pair welcomed their little girl in July 2023, with Janette going back to work in September to co-host It Takes Two alongside Fleur East. Talking to HELLO! last year about looking forward to being at home with his daughter, the doting dad revealed: "I can’t wait to do daddy daycare – it’s my favourite job ever.

"I have waited to be a dad for so long and I feel very lucky to be able to spend so much time with my daughter."

© Instagram The Strictly stars dote on their tiny tot

He then divulged: "I’m really looking forward to the future and already thinking about our second child." Aljaz added: "Janette is still recovering, but I’m planning to keep the bottles, just in case."

Janette, meanwhile, told us that she was surprised to have discovered she was expecting a girl with baby Lyra, as she'd been convinced she'd be a boy-mum.

© Dave Benett/WireImage Janette and Aljaz are such proud parents

The pair found out the sex during pregnancy but kept the news to themselves. Janette revealed: "My whole life, I’ve had the instinct that I was going to be the mother of a boy," she says.

"Even early in the pregnancy, I kept thinking it was a boy. So when we found out we were having a girl, I couldn’t stop crying with happiness because it was a proper surprise."

© Instagram Janette at Strictly Come Dancing Live tour

Explaining how they settled on Lyra’s name, Janette says: "I always loved Rose as a middle name, so I wanted to find a name that was powerful and punchy to go with that aspect of femininity.

"I Googled lots of names, including constellations of stars, and when I saw Lyra, I really loved the sound of Lyra Rose. I told Aljaz and his face lit up and he said: 'Yes, that’s the name!'"