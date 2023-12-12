Cardi B and ex-husband Offset's 10 most stylish moments revisited

Cardi B has left fans shocked by hinting that she and her on/off husband, Migos member Offset, have separated after five years of marriage.

In the fashion world, this means one less incredible fashion duo to grace the red carpet together in mesmerising outfits (cries).

The global performer, who is one of the most successful female rappers of all time, told fans in an Instagram Live clip "I've been single for a minute now."

"I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my lives or from my stories when I put certain music or find my unfollowings," she said in the video on Sunday night, "I've been single for a minute now... I just don't know how to tell the world." The rapper added, "I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, new beginning. Yeah, I'm excited."

Both Cardi B and Offset have a penchant for eclectic and OTT fashion (lest we forget, they got married in tracksuits). And had some incredible couple-style moments both on and off the red carpet during their relationship.“The Cardi B and Offset split is personally heartbreaking as I loved seeing their looks together," explains Hello! Fashion's digital editor Natalie Salmon, "They love to experiment with the avant-garde and the red carpet is a more boring place without them both. We will still be able to count on Cardi for plenty of red carpet inspo on her own, but I’ll miss their coordinating outfit moments.” -

From the Grammys to parties with Rihanna, date nights and Fashion Weeks, we take a look back at some of their most stylish duet moments of all time...

Cardi B and Offset’s 10 Most Stylish Fashion Moments:

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Offset and Cardi B attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Cardi stunned in a vintage Mugler gown at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

© Peter White Cardi B and Offset walk the runway during the Balenciaga SS22 show Cardi wore a coat adorned with a print magazine motif whilst Offset donned an oversized black look with a plaid skirt.

© Marc Piasecki Cardi B. and Offset on September 29, 2021 in Paris, France Surrealist glamour was on Cardi B's agenda in Paris, whilst Offset donned a cool leather look.

© Lionel Hahn Cardi B and Offset attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Cardi stunned in a fitted red Robert Wun dress at the 2023 Grammy's and Offset wore the chicest black tuxedo jacket.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Offset and Cardi B attend Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball in 2019 She was every bit the belle of the ball at Rihanna's annual diamond ball, wearing a princess-like tiered pink dress, with Offset wearing a navy suit.

© Amy Sussman Cardi B and Offset attend the 65th Grammy Awards on February 05, 2023 Cardi stole the show in an avant-garden electric blue Gaurav Gupta couture gown, and Offset oozed red carpet cool in a white suit with contrasting lapels.

© Jon Kopaloff Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-GrammyGala in 2020 At the Pre-Grammy Gala in 2020, Cardi wore a daring Barbiecore-approved Nicolas Jabran couture gown, whilst Offset wore a khaki green two-piece with a turtleneck jumper.

© Udo Salters Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Cardi dazzled in a mesmerising Dilara Findikoglu strapless dress, and Offset opted for a classic black suit.

© Kayla Oaddams Offset and Cardi B attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2023 A truly stunning look. Cardi wore patchwork Roberto Cavalli dress and arm-length lace gloves for the 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala. Offset wore a military-style suit with statement gold buttons.