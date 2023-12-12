Cardi B and ex-husband Offset's 10 most stylish moments revisited

The global performer, who is one of the most successful female rappers of all time, told fans in an Instagram Live clip "I've been single for a minute now."
"I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my lives or from my stories when I put certain music or find my unfollowings," she said in the video on Sunday night, "I've been single for a minute now... I just don't know how to tell the world." Therapper added, "I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, new beginning. Yeah, I'm excited."
Both Cardi B and Offset have a penchant for eclectic and OTT fashion (lest we forget, they got married in tracksuits). And had some incredible couple-style moments both on and off the red carpet during their relationship.“The Cardi B and Offset split is personally heartbreaking as I loved seeing their looks together," explains Hello! Fashion's digital editor Natalie Salmon, "They love to experiment with the avant-garde and the red carpet is a more boring place without them both. We will still be able to count on Cardi for plenty of red carpet inspo on her own, but I’ll miss their coordinating outfit moments.” -
From the Grammys to parties with Rihanna, date nights and Fashion Weeks, we take a look back at some of their most stylish duet moments of all time...
Cardi B and Offset’s 10 Most Stylish Fashion Moments:
Cardi stunned in a vintage Mugler gown at the 2019 Grammy Awards.
Cardi wore a coat adorned with a print magazine motif whilst Offset donned an oversized black look with a plaid skirt.
Surrealist glamour was on Cardi B's agenda in Paris, whilst Offset donned a cool leather look.
Cardi stunned in a fitted red Robert Wun dress at the 2023 Grammy's and Offset wore the chicest black tuxedo jacket.
She was every bit the belle of the ball at Rihanna's annual diamond ball, wearing a princess-like tiered pink dress, with Offset wearing a navy suit.
Cardi stole the show in an avant-garden electric blue Gaurav Gupta couture gown, and Offset oozed red carpet cool in a white suit with contrasting lapels.
At the Pre-Grammy Gala in 2020, Cardi wore a daring Barbiecore-approved Nicolas Jabran couture gown, whilst Offset wore a khaki green two-piece with a turtleneck jumper.
Cardi dazzled in a mesmerising Dilara Findikoglu strapless dress, and Offset opted for a classic black suit.
A truly stunning look. Cardi wore patchwork Roberto Cavalli dress and arm-length lace gloves for the 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala. Offset wore a military-style suit with statement gold buttons.
Date night fashion at its finest, Offset nailed the jeans and shirt combo whilst Cardi B opted for a slinky green off-the-shoulder dress.