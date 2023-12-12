Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cardi B and 'ex-husband' Offset's 10 most stylish fashion moments

Subscribe

Subscribe

Cardi B and ex-husband Offset's 10 most stylish moments revisited

The Bodak Yellow rapper confessed that she and her husband of five years had split telling fans, "I've been single for a minute now..."

Cardi B and Offset attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Share this:

Cardi B has left fans shocked by hinting that she and her on/off husband, Migos member Offset, have separated after five years of marriage.

In the fashion world, this means one less incredible fashion duo to grace the red carpet together in mesmerising outfits (cries).

View post on Instagram
 

The global performer, who is one of the most successful female rappers of all time, told fans in an Instagram Live clip "I've been single for a minute now." 

"I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my lives or from my stories when I put certain music or find my unfollowings," she said in the video on Sunday night, "I've been single for a minute now... I just don't know how to tell the world." The rapper added, "I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, new beginning. Yeah, I'm excited."

MORE: Maya Jama and Stormzy's best style moments 

READ: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's most stylish couple moments

Both Cardi B and Offset have a penchant for eclectic and OTT fashion (lest we forget, they got married in tracksuits). And had some incredible couple-style moments both on and off the red carpet during their relationship.“The Cardi B and Offset split is personally heartbreaking as I loved seeing their looks together," explains Hello! Fashion's digital editor Natalie Salmon, "They love to experiment with the avant-garde and the red carpet is a more boring place without them both. We will still be able to count on Cardi for plenty of red carpet inspo on her own, but I’ll miss their coordinating outfit moments.” - 

From the Grammys to parties with Rihanna, date nights and Fashion Weeks, we take a look back at some of their most stylish duet moments of all time...

Cardi B and Offset’s 10 Most Stylish Fashion Moments:

Offset and Cardi B attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Offset and Cardi B attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Cardi stunned in a vintage Mugler gown at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Cardi B and Offset walk the runway during the Balenciaga SS22 show show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 02, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)© Peter White
Cardi B and Offset walk the runway during the Balenciaga SS22 show

Cardi wore a coat adorned with a print magazine motif whilst Offset donned an oversized black look with a plaid skirt.

Cardi B. and Offset on September 29, 2021 in Paris, France© Marc Piasecki
Cardi B. and Offset on September 29, 2021 in Paris, France

Surrealist glamour was on Cardi B's agenda in Paris, whilst Offset donned a cool leather look.

Cardi B and Offset attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party © Lionel Hahn
Cardi B and Offset attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Cardi stunned in a fitted red Robert Wun dress at the 2023 Grammy's and Offset wore the chicest black tuxedo jacket.

Offset and Cardi B attend Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball in 2019© Dimitrios Kambouris
Offset and Cardi B attend Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball in 2019

 She was every bit the belle of the ball at Rihanna's annual diamond ball, wearing a princess-like tiered pink dress, with Offset wearing a navy suit.

Cardi B and Offset attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)© Amy Sussman
Cardi B and Offset attend the 65th Grammy Awards on February 05, 2023

Cardi stole the show in an avant-garden electric blue Gaurav Gupta couture gown, and Offset oozed red carpet cool in a white suit with contrasting lapels.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)© Jon Kopaloff
Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-GrammyGala in 2020

At the Pre-Grammy Gala in 2020, Cardi wore a daring Barbiecore-approved Nicolas Jabran couture gown, whilst Offset wore a khaki green two-piece with a turtleneck jumper.

Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards © Udo Salters
Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Cardi dazzled in a mesmerising Dilara Findikoglu strapless dress, and Offset opted for a classic black suit.

Offset and Cardi B attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2023 & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallmanat at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)© Kayla Oaddams
Offset and Cardi B attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2023

A truly stunning look. Cardi wore patchwork Roberto Cavalli dress and arm-length lace gloves for the 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala. Offset wore a military-style suit with statement gold buttons.

Offset and Cardi B are seen on September 13, 2023 in New York City. © Raymond Hall
Offset and Cardi B are seen on September 13, 2023 in New York City.

Date night fashion at its finest, Offset nailed the jeans and shirt combo whilst Cardi B opted for a slinky green off-the-shoulder dress.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more