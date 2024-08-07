Jason Momoa's lookalike son, 15, is so grown-up in rare video that sparks reaction

Jason Momoa's son, Nakoa-Wolf stole the show in a new video shared by his famous dad on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old joined his dad for a fun day out on the water and his resemblance to the Aquaman star was hard to miss as they joked around on a boat.

Jason shared the video, which you can see below, on Instagram to promote the wellness brand Humble, but it was his antics with his son that sparked a big reaction from his followers.

WATCH: Jason Momoa and his lookalike son display their sweet bond

Jason's fans loved seeing the close relationship between him and Nakoa as they messed about and acted playfully while constantly giggling over their behavior.

"I love that father and son relationship; they are like two great friends. I love it because it means there is enough trust and love, very good family," one commented.

A second said: "This is darling. Ahhhh fatherhood looks so good on you." A third added: "Father and son making memories and having fun while doing it. That's what life is about."

Alongside Nakoa, Jason shares daughter Lola, 17, with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet. The former couple started dating in 2005 and secretly married in 2017.

© Instagram Jason's lookalike son looks so grown up

After five years of marriage and 17 years together, Jason and Lisa announced their separation in January 2022 before their divorce was finalized in January 2024.

Jason adores his children and in a candid interview with People magazine in March, he opened up about how his relationship with them has evolved as they've grown older."

Now that my kids are in high school, the parent-child dynamic has changed somewhat," he shared.

© Getty Images Jason and Lisa were together for 17 years

"I spent a lot of time with them when they were younger, which is super important. Then they traveled with me quite a bit. But now, going into high school, they’ve got their friends and stuff."

He added: "They still like me, which is good. I'm probably losing cool factor daily."

Jason, who grew up without his father, credits his mother, Coni, for being a role model. "My mother worked like three, four jobs, so I'm a workhorse," he explained.

© Getty Images Jason still has a close relationship with his kids

"I enjoy work, and if you're doing what you love, I just want my kids to know: do what you love and it's not a job. For a long time, I was doing what I didn't love, and so I'm just counting my blessings."

Fatherhood has always been a dream for Jason. "I always thought being a dad was cool!" he told GQ Australia in 2019.

© Getty Images Jason always wanted to be a father

"I always wanted to be a dad – that was my thing... I look up to my uncles. They were idols to me," he said of the paternal influences in his life.

"My cousins are so lucky – I was a little envious of not having a dad around, so I always wanted to be one myself."

