Jason Momoa is a proud dad as he poses with Lisa Bonet lookalike daughter Lola, 16

Jason Momoa made quite an entrance at the Los Angeles premiere of The Bikeriders on Monday, but it wasn't with his girlfriend Adria Arjona, 32. Instead, the 44-year-old actor chose a very special date: his 16-year-old daughter, Lola.

Jason shares Lola with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet, 56, and the former couple also have a 15-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf, who did not attend the event.

The Aquaman star looked every bit the rugged biker as he arrived on the red carpet, sporting a black and white striped sweater over grease-stained and distressed khaki pants, topped off with a Red Rum Nomads biker vest. True to form, Jason rode one of his vintage motorcycles to the premiere, with Lola riding pillion.

Jason completed his look with a pair of dark sunglasses, allowing his long, wavy hair to cascade around his bearded face.

He accessorized with a unique necklace, possibly made of bamboo, adding to his effortlessly cool persona. Meanwhile, Lola exuded her own brand of laid-back style in a vintage leather jacket over a black T-shirt.

Lola Iolani Momoa and Jason Momoa attends the Los Angeles premiere of Focus Features 'The Bikeriders'

She wore distressed jeans and thick-soled black shoes, with her dark hair pulled back into a low ponytail, framed by curly tendrils.

The premiere appearance comes after Jason and Lisa finalized their divorce earlier this year, following their separation announcement in January 2022.

Lola looks just like her mom Lisa Bonet

In a candid interview with People magazine in March, Jason opened up about how his relationship with his kids has evolved as they’ve grown older.

"Now that my kids are in high school, the parent-child dynamic has changed somewhat," he shared. "I spent a lot of time with them when they were younger, which is super important. Then they traveled with me quite a bit. But now, going into high school, they’ve got their friends and stuff. They still like me, which is good," he added with a laugh, before confessing, "I’m probably losing cool factor daily."

Jason Momoa and Lola Iolani Momoa have a little hug on the red carpet

Jason, who grew up without his father, credits his mother, Coni, for being a role model. "My mother worked like three, four jobs, so I'm a workhorse," he explained.

"I enjoy work, and if you're doing what you love, I just want my kids to know: do what you love and it's not a job. For a long time, I was doing what I didn't love, and so I'm just counting my blessings."

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa in 2019

In a 2020 interview with InStyle, the Game of Thrones alum discussed how therapy has helped him embrace his vulnerabilities. "I'm a warrior, and I will lay it all down," he said. "But I'm also the first one to say, 'I have a lot of problems, and I want to be able to correct those problems.'"

Fatherhood has always been a dream for Jason. "I always thought being a dad was cool!" he told GQ Australia in 2019. "I always wanted to be a dad – that was my thing... I look up to my uncles. They were idols to me," he said of the paternal influences in his life.

"My cousins are so lucky – I was a little envious of not having a dad around, so I always wanted to be one myself."

On Father's Day, Jason took to social media to send heartfelt wishes to the men in his life. "LOVE U POPS LOVE U SON LOVE U UNKOS. LOVE U MY BRADDAHS LOVE U MY CUZZINS LOVE U OHANA. LOVE U MA FOR RAISING ME TO BE A MAN. HAPPY FADAS DAY EVERYONE. ALOHA J," he wrote, showcasing his deep appreciation for family.