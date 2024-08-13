Kylie Jenner's co-parenting routine with Travis Scott – and how Timothée Chalamet fits in

Kylie Jenner and her rapper ex-partner Travis Scott are parents to two children, Stormi, six, and Aire, two, and while they're no longer a couple, it seems they've got their co-parenting routine sorted.

Stormi and Aire live between Kylie and Travis' homes, splitting their time between Kylie's native California and Travis' home in Texas.

Stormi attends school in California, and Kylie says her entire schedule is organized around the two youngsters. "If I'm away, if I'm in [New York] for example, they're with their father," Kylie told British Vogue.

© Christopher Polk/NBC Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster and Travis Scott together in 2022

On the "very rare" occasions Kylie and Travis are both traveling, Stormi and Aire join Khloe Kardashian at home with her kids True, six, and Tatum, two, and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, seven, who also spends much of her time with Khloe.

New York romance

Kylie has been spending more time in New York since she began dating Wonka actor Timothée Chalamet, sharing that she's able to lead a more normal life when she's visiting her boyfriend than she can in California.

© Instagram Kylie Jenner with her son Aire

"I've been walking the High Line," Kylie said of her dates with Timothée, explaining how she goes unnoticed: "There's an angle that you can do [with your baseball cap] where they can't see your face, and I wear a mask.

"I haven't had one person notice me, I've been really able to get around," Kylie elaborates.

Motherhood

While Kylie is enjoying young love with her actor beau, most of the time she is in motherhood mode, doing the school drop-off – a place she doesn't feel she fits in.

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi

"I always just feel like the young mom in the room," she says of fitting in with the other mothers at Stormi's school. One built-in friend, though, is her sister Khloe - Khloe's daughter True is in the same class as Stormi.

Of being a young mother, Kylie laments: "Stormi wasn't planned. It happened, but obviously I knew that I wanted to have her. I wanted children so bad."

Even during her short-lived solo reality show, Life of Kylie, which aired in 2017, Kylie spoke about her dreams of becoming a mother and retiring to a farm, so it made sense she had children at just 20.

© Instagram The doting mother welcomed Aire in 2022

Being a mother hasn't always been easy, though, and the 27-year-old shared she struggled with postpartum depression for over a year after having Stormi as well as "major baby blues" after Aire arrived in 2022.

Now, Kylie says motherhood is "everything" to her – and we're happy to hear she and Travis Scott have a harmonious co-parenting routine.