Pierce Brosnan's rarely-seen mom, 90, steals the show in star-studded photo

Pierce Brosnan is back to work, and he's bringing his family along for the ride! The actor, 71, took to social media with an update from his newest project.

The star is now filming the book-to-screen adaptation of Richard Osman's best-selling novel The Thursday Murder Club, a whodunit about a group of people living in a retirement home who uncover a murder and decide to solve it themselves.

The star-studded project is currently in production in the UK and is set to arrive on Netflix (date TBA), and Pierce is sharing a sneak peek from set, and has a sweet visitor.

In a new snap he posted, he was seen with his co-stars Ben Kingsley, Helen Mirren, and Celia Imrie, all crowding around none other than his mother May, 90.

May sweetly stood beside Celia and Helen, all smiles for the photo, and fans in the James Bond star's comments section gushed that despite all the titans around her, she certainly stole the photo.

"What a beautiful shot! So lovely to see your wonderful mum May!" one gushed, with another saying: "A magnificent lineup of legends, including your lovely mom!" and a third adding: "Too many legends in one scene sorry. We don't have the budget for this."

He later added another photo from set, this time with the author paying a visit, as well as none other than Steven Spielberg, whose production company, Amblin, is co-producing with Netflix. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone director Chris Columbus will write and direct the adaptation.

"The Thursday Murder Club… look who dropped in to see us all on set the other day! None other than the great man himself Mr Steven Spielberg and the also great Mr Richard Osman. What a wonderful way to spend the summer of 2024 - gratitude abounds," Pierce captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, Pierce is not the only one busy at work, as his son Sean Brosnan also announced recently that he would be taking a sabbatical from his work as a clinical psychologist to return to the stage.

Sean wrote on Instagram back in June: "I will be taking a sabbatical from psychotherapy to step back onto the stage (after almost two decades), as Vladimir in Samuel Beckett’s masterpiece 'Waiting for Godot' with In Bloom Theatre Company, directed by the talented Drake Shannon."

Pierce excitedly shared the news earlier this month and penned: "Exciting news to share, my son Sean Brosnan @thecounsouler has taken a sabbatical from his clinical work as a psychotherapist to return to the stage and star in Samuel Beckett's 'Waiting for Godot”' at the BSU special event center running from the 20th August to the 25th."

"'Waiting for Godot' is regarded as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century and is just as relevant today as it grapples with the complexities of men's mental health exploring such themes as friendship, isolation and man’s search for meaning."