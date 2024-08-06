Scott Disick's rooftop cinema at home is heaven for Mason, Penelope and Reign

Scott Disick is focusing all of his energy on his two biggest loves; interior design and his three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

The Kardashians star is passionate about both his family and creating the perfect home for them, dedicating his Instagram to his interior design projects and the time he spends with his offspring.

Sunday saw the reality star combine the two, blessing his devoted followers with a glimpse of the rooftop cinema at his home – and it's seriously impressive.

© Instagram Scott Disick set up a rooftop cinema at his home

Revealing that he was spending the evening with Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, eight, Scott shared a photo of his outdoor rooftop cinema set up, complete with sensational sunset views of the darkening sky.

The photos showed Scott had set up six beds on his rooftop terrace, all facing the outdoor screen, suggesting that maybe some of the Kardashian cousins were set to join the soiree.

A second snap showed the sun fully set, with a film showing on the screen and a selection of snacks on the chairs. "Kids nights are the best nights," Scott captioned the photo, enjoying his evening spent with his three children.

© Instagram Scott Disick enjoys spending time with his children

Scott and his kids

Scott is incredibly close to his and Kourtney Kardashian's three, children, with his oldest son Mason even choosing to miss out on a trip to Australia with his mother and her new husband, Travis Barker, in favour of staying in California with his dad.

Clearly thrilled to be spending quality time with his children, Scott dedicates his Instagram to his kids, with new photos dropping almost daily.

READ: Scott Disick's unreal views at bachelor pad he shares with Mason Disick

His most recent snap showed he and Reign posing in front of a futuristic-looking car, captioned: "Next stop, outer space," while another photo sees Penelope and Reign living it up in the back of the vehicle, which has two huge screens in it to keep the youngsters entertained.

© Instagram Reign and Penelope loving life in the back of Scott's cool new vehicle

Fans admired how cute Reign looks in the photos, exuding a cool vibe in wraparound shades and a camouflage top – and he looked equally stylish on a night out with Kourtney and Travis last month.

© Instagram Reign Disick always looks cool

Rocking the ultimate cool uniform of Vans trainers, a white vest and blue jeans, perhaps we have a rockstar in the making?